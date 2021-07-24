Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Apparently that lesson eluded Diggs during his time with the Vikings.

Social media trolls Niagara Falls' search for cops

Internet trolls did what internet trolls do after the Niagara Falls Police Department last week issued what its chief later called an "unauthorized" tweet seeking to drum up interest in an officer recruitment drive.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The department, which is seeking to hire eight new cops using federal stimulus money, noted on its Twitter feed the good pay and benefits being offered. Curiously, it also noted the lack of interest potential recruits have shown in patrolling the Cataract City compared to other departments.

"Unlike other police agencies, our department doesn't have a lot of applicants, so with less competition, your opportunity to be a cop increases."

"What a funny thing to include," a local resident commented in retweeting the post.

Others weren't nearly as kind.

The original version was "an unauthorized tweet," Police Superintendent John Faso said. "I didn't approve it, so when I saw it, I had it taken down."