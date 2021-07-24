Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Stefon Diggs' un-pop-ular Twitter take
If you thought Buffalo Bills wide receivers were done using Twitter to stake out firm positions on hot-button issues, think again.
First, Cole Beasley drew national attention for his opposition to Covid-19 vaccines.
Thankfully, teammate Stefon Diggs' hot take was on an issue of considerably less consequence, though no less divisive in Western New York.
The NFL's leading wide receiver last season tweeted: "It's not called pop ... it's called soda."
It’s not called pop… it’s called soda— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 18, 2021
Maybe in Diggs' native Maryland, but not surprisingly, Bills Mafia had some strong reactions, pro and con.
'Pop' is what "corn" does. 'Pop' is a frozen 'sicle.' 'Pops' can be 'tart.' According to Dr. Seuss, 'Pop' can be 'hopped' on. Pop is not a carbonated drink," one user wrote.
"I was taught it's called pop because if you leave a can in your car during a Minnesota winter ... that thing goes POP all over your interior," wrote another.
Apparently that lesson eluded Diggs during his time with the Vikings.
Social media trolls Niagara Falls' search for cops
Internet trolls did what internet trolls do after the Niagara Falls Police Department last week issued what its chief later called an "unauthorized" tweet seeking to drum up interest in an officer recruitment drive.
The department, which is seeking to hire eight new cops using federal stimulus money, noted on its Twitter feed the good pay and benefits being offered. Curiously, it also noted the lack of interest potential recruits have shown in patrolling the Cataract City compared to other departments.
"Unlike other police agencies, our department doesn't have a lot of applicants, so with less competition, your opportunity to be a cop increases."
"What a funny thing to include," a local resident commented in retweeting the post.
Others weren't nearly as kind.
The original version was "an unauthorized tweet," Police Superintendent John Faso said. "I didn't approve it, so when I saw it, I had it taken down."
Faso said he was glad to have some publicity for the job openings, although a subsequent post omitted reference to the relative ease with which one can become a cop in the Falls.
Here comes the bride ... and Jeff Goldblum?
Barbara and Gary McMillin of Williamsville are proud parents of a new bride who had some great photos taken before the ceremony.
Sabrina and Brian Cartan's family keepsake of their big day turned into an internet curiosity, however, when actor Jeff Goldblum made an unscripted appearance.
Photographer Justin McCallum was taking photos of the soon-to-be-happier couple on the iconic Jane's Carousel in Brooklyn Bridge Park when a member of the wedding party spotted the "Jurassic Park" actor walking by. Goldblum stopped to wish the couple well, stood for photos and even serenaded them with a rendition of "Sunrise, Sunset" from "Fiddler on the Roof" upon noticing Brian's yarmulke, a traditional Jewish head covering.
"It felt perfectly right, to have Jeff Goldblum show up," Sabrina said, "like the universe is really condoning this."
A veteran public relations professional, Sabrina said she didn’t expect to be doing some quick media training for her husband, but that’s what she did prior to a video-call interview with a New York City television station, one of several outlets to do a story on the couple's viral wedding photos.
That Jeff Goldblum, a real mensch.