Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Sabres notch a needed win in the PR column
The Buffalo Sabres haven't exactly put a lot of wins on the board in recent years. Let's face it, they've been a punchline (in this column and across the NHL) for ... a while.
Regardless of that, a story this week showed the team still has heart.
And now they have a dog.
Not a cartoon mascot – a real dog.
The team is all in on Rick😊#LetsGoBuffalo
Sabres fans, meet Rick. Named for legendary and soon-retiring broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, four-legged Rick is a shelter dog rescued from the SPCA of Erie County.
Before anyone asks, no, Rick is not the Sabres' emotional support animal – though given the team's recent history it's not an unreasonable idea.
Actually, the real story is much better. The team is fostering Rick while he trains to become a service dog and will hang out at the rink. When Rick completes his training, the team will donate him to a disabled veteran.
When Rick completes his training, he will be assigned to a veteran in need of a service dog. We are proud to partner with @wnyheroes and their Pawsitive for Heroes program in support of veterans. 🇺🇸
Several videos on Twitter this week showed the good boy endearing himself to the players and coach Don Granato. Dog lovers know, pups give you unconditional love. Whether you won 5-0 or lost your fifth in a row, a dog is still just as happy to see you walk through the locker room door after the game.
Welcome to the team, Rick!
– Eric DuVall
Boba Humbug!
A Julius Street resident reported that last weekend, someone stole the inflatable, 4½-foot-tall, Christmas-themed Baby Yoda from in front of their house.
Baby Yoda was dressed in a "tannish-brown cloak" and was holding a red and white stocking with a storm trooper logo on it, according to police.
There was no indication that any bounty hunters have been enlisted to help recover it.
– Maki Becker
Schumer: Buffalo is just outside of Brooklyn?
Someday New Yorkers will finally decide exactly where "downstate" ends and "upstate" begins. Sen. Chuck Schumer isn't helping.
Schumer was at an event in Brooklyn last week with Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is assiduously courting Big Apple voters in her quest to win a contested primary next year. It's been noted that, unlike Hochul who hails from Western New York, all of her likely rivals for the Democratic primary were born in Brooklyn. So was Schumer for that matter, but we'll get to him in a second.
Hochul jokingly asked the crowd, "Can we have any elected officials in this state not from Brooklyn?"
First of all, some advice for Madam Governor: Don't ask a bunch of New Yorkers a question if you don't want the answer.
Naturally, the crowd jeered a "No!"
"Can We have any elected officials in the state not from Brooklyn?" Gov. Kathy Hochul jokes as the crowd jeers and says "no."
"Buffalo is a suburb of Brooklyn," Schumer retorts.
That's when our senior senator stepped in with a remark that pleased exactly no one.
"Buffalo is a suburb of Brooklyn," Schumer said, trying – and failing – to smooth things over with a joke.