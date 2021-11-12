Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

– Maki Becker

Schumer: Buffalo is just outside of Brooklyn?

Someday New Yorkers will finally decide exactly where "downstate" ends and "upstate" begins. Sen. Chuck Schumer isn't helping.

Schumer was at an event in Brooklyn last week with Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is assiduously courting Big Apple voters in her quest to win a contested primary next year. It's been noted that, unlike Hochul who hails from Western New York, all of her likely rivals for the Democratic primary were born in Brooklyn. So was Schumer for that matter, but we'll get to him in a second.

Hochul jokingly asked the crowd, "Can we have any elected officials in this state not from Brooklyn?"

First of all, some advice for Madam Governor: Don't ask a bunch of New Yorkers a question if you don't want the answer.

Naturally, the crowd jeered a "No!"

That's when our senior senator stepped in with a remark that pleased exactly no one.