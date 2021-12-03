Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

A pair of dairy-related football updates
No one doubts that Stefon Diggs knows how to catch a football. His expertise as a dairy farmer, on the other hand, leaves something to be desired.
Asked during a press conference on media day at Highmark Stadium on Thursday about the turnover problem that has, at times, plagued the offense this season, he offered this head-scratching response (lightly edited to remove a swear word):
"It's like ... there's 100 ways to milk a cow, but when it comes to turnovers, alright, let's not do that one again."
Just an all time quote from Stefon Diggs #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/bUTZHLx6eY— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 2, 2021
We're not sure exactly what Stef is doing with the Holsteins, but last time we checked there is just the one old-fashioned way to milk a cow.
In other dairy-related Bills news, Perry's Ice Cream has come out with a new Bills-themed flavor, "Hey-Ey-Sundae."
The name is, of course, a play on the "Shout" song refrain. It features salted caramel swirls, nougat ice cream and brownie chunks.
For those keeping score at home, this is the fourth time Perry's has created an officially licensed Bills-themed ice cream flavor. The first was in 2008, "Brownie Blitz"; "From the Rockpile to the Ralph" followed in 2009; and "Sundae at the Ralph" hit stores in 2016.
Now we just have to hope Perry's isn't relying on Diggs Dairy Farm for its ingredients.
– Eric DuVall
Calling Kathy Hochul's non-boyfriend, Wilson
Though she has spent much of her adult life in the public eye, Gov. Kathy Hochul is enjoying a fresh round of media face time since she entered the governor's mansion in August. That included a long profile in New York magazine in November, which opened with a scene familiar to many in Western New York.
Hochul was eating breakfast in a Buffalo diner, with the reporter in tow, when a man came up to the table with an unusual question: "Did you ever go out with a guy named Jim Wilson?"
Hochul, who's been married for 37 years, thought about it for a moment and remembered the name. "Jim Wilson who played football with my brother? I did not go out with him."
Jim, if you're out there, it's time to come clean. It's been more than four decades, but you need to stop telling people you dated the governor.
Might we suggest Off Main Street as the ideal venue for you to make your amends? We'd love to chat, so drop us a line.
– Eric DuVall
Good answer!
Yes, "Family Feud" fans, that was Williamsville Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall and his family who appeared on the show last month.
Brown-Hall said his brother urged his family to send in an audition tape: "My mom said, 'Absolutely not,'" but a group including him, brother George Brown, husband Christopher Brown-Hall, sister Michelle Brown and aunt Donna Brown applied and, later, played a simulated game with a producer.
Producers liked their energy, Brown-Hall said, and brought them out to tape a final audition in June at its summertime Atlanta studio and, eventually, a real show.
The Brown family lost initially but were invited to record another show, where they won $20,000, before bowing out in a third episode.
Brown-Hall said taping was nerve-wracking but his family enjoyed their "priceless" off-camera interactions with host Steve Harvey.
The show waits to distribute the winnings until 60 days after episodes air to ensure secrecy.
He's left with $4,000, before taxes, and the occasional reminder that his husband suggested a correct answer – "Jimmy Fallon" – but the family went with Brown-Hall's incorrect guess of "Eddie Murphy" instead.