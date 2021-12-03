Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

For those keeping score at home, this is the fourth time Perry's has created an officially licensed Bills-themed ice cream flavor. The first was in 2008, "Brownie Blitz"; "From the Rockpile to the Ralph" followed in 2009; and "Sundae at the Ralph" hit stores in 2016.

Now we just have to hope Perry's isn't relying on Diggs Dairy Farm for its ingredients.

– Eric DuVall

Calling Kathy Hochul's non-boyfriend, Wilson

Though she has spent much of her adult life in the public eye, Gov. Kathy Hochul is enjoying a fresh round of media face time since she entered the governor's mansion in August. That included a long profile in New York magazine in November, which opened with a scene familiar to many in Western New York.

Hochul was eating breakfast in a Buffalo diner, with the reporter in tow, when a man came up to the table with an unusual question: "Did you ever go out with a guy named Jim Wilson?"

Hochul, who's been married for 37 years, thought about it for a moment and remembered the name. "Jim Wilson who played football with my brother? I did not go out with him."