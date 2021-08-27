Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

An Albany first, and a giant tape recorder
It was a week for a lot of "firsts" in Albany. For Buffalo News Washington Bureau Chief and proud Syracuse University alum Jerry Zremski there were a pair of firsts reporting on Kathy Hochul – one 43 years after the other.
Facing a throng of media the day after Andrew Cuomo announced his imminent resignation, Hochul picked a "hometown favorite" out of the gaggle of reporters, offering Zremski the opportunity to ask the first question. (He would later also score the first one-on-one interview with the soon-to-be governor, so make it a third "first.")
A Buffalo reporter leading off a press conference in a state that is also home to New York City, aka the media capital of the known universe, didn't escape some veteran Albany-watchers.
"I, for one, welcome our new Buffalo-based overlords," quipped Bill Hammond of the Empire Center, an Albany think tank.
And now, as the late radio host Paul Harvey would say, the rest of the story.
Picture it: Syracuse, 1978. There is a raging debate surrounding the construction of a new football stadium. (Really, you can't make this stuff up.)
Unlike a certain other debate over a new stadium, everyone knew who was paying for this one.
Enter a young Kathy Courtney, the student body vice president. Hochul – err, Courtney – is on a crusade to prevent the Carrier Dome from being called such, instead lobbying that it be named after the school's late star running back, Ernie Davis – the first Black player ever to win the Heisman, who tragically died of cancer at 23.
The reporter after the story? None other than a young Jerry Zremski. In what he would later (much later) describe as his first big sit-down interview for the Daily Orange, Zremski, armed with a blue Panasonic tape recorder roughly the size of a house cat, interviewed Courtney about the controversy.
Ultimately, as any college sports fan knows, the effort to change the stadium name failed.
Four-plus decades later, who knew we'd find out who the real winners were?
Testing the limits of gubernatorial power
Hochul wasted no time upon taking office weighing in on the important issues of the day.
Sure, everyone wanted to know her position on masks in schools.
But with a Buffalonian in control of state government for the first time in a century, it begs the question: Is now the time to revisit some other intrastate debates?
Where, exactly, does "downstate" end and "upstate" begin?
Is it pop or soda?
Does a governor have executive authority to outlaw serving chicken wings with ranch?
– By Eric DuVall
A mayoral rap battle?
Just when you thought Buffalo's mayoral race couldn't get more interesting, the Buffalo hip-hop collective Griselda graces the stage.
Earlier this month, founding Griselda member Benny the Butcher tweeted his endorsement of Democratic nominee India Walton, saying she "is who we need as our next mayor in Buffalo."
"I already told y'all that women named India are different," he said.
His longtime girlfriend is also named India, and a song of the same name appeared on his album "A Friend of Ours."
But the very same day, his cousin and Griselda cohort Conway the Machine was at a ceremony with Mayor Byron Brown, who declared Aug. 14 "Conway the Machine Day" in Buffalo.
After receiving the proclamation and giving a short speech of thanks, Conway the Machine switched gears to endorse Brown for another term as mayor.
"I'm writing down Byron Brown," he told the crowd, parroting the slogan for the mayor's write-in campaign.
"Byron Brown been holding this down for years," he said. "Do the right thing when it comes the time and beat them polls up."
Now if only Westside Gunn could weigh in and settle this.
– By Samantha Christmann
Off Main Street owes an apology to state Sen. Sean Ryan, who last week was misidentified as an assemblyman, his previous job. Old habits die hard.