Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

An Albany first, and a giant tape recorder

It was a week for a lot of "firsts" in Albany. For Buffalo News Washington Bureau Chief and proud Syracuse University alum Jerry Zremski there were a pair of firsts reporting on Kathy Hochul – one 43 years after the other.

Facing a throng of media the day after Andrew Cuomo announced his imminent resignation, Hochul picked a "hometown favorite" out of the gaggle of reporters, offering Zremski the opportunity to ask the first question. (He would later also score the first one-on-one interview with the soon-to-be governor, so make it a third "first.")

A Buffalo reporter leading off a press conference in a state that is also home to New York City, aka the media capital of the known universe, didn't escape some veteran Albany-watchers.

"I, for one, welcome our new Buffalo-based overlords," quipped Bill Hammond of the Empire Center, an Albany think tank.

And now, as the late radio host Paul Harvey would say, the rest of the story.

Picture it: Syracuse, 1978. There is a raging debate surrounding the construction of a new football stadium. (Really, you can't make this stuff up.)