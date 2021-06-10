Off Main Street: The lighter side of the news

Normalcy is returning; so is Off Main Street
Editor's note: When we started running the Off Main Street column almost 30 years ago, the goal was to highlight the offbeat and whimsical aspects of the news.
We stopped running it last year. The truth is it was too difficult to find humor in anything during a pandemic.
But as a sense of normalcy is starting to come back, it seemed like a good time for Off Main Street to return as well.
On this first week back, we are reminded of the night “Saturday Night Live” came back to the airwaves following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. On that night, then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani helped kick off the show. We at Off Main are guided by the exchange he had with SNL Executive Producer Lorne Michaels who asked, “Can we be funny?
To which Giuliani replied: “Why start now?”
I got you, babe. Or maybe you?
Cher, the entertainment icon who needs but one name, was forced to apologize on Twitter this week to New York’s junior senator after a case of mistaken identity.
Cher, like a number of liberals, is annoyed with the two centrist Democratic senators who, so far, are willing to preserve the Senate filibuster that allows Republicans to block progressive legislation.
That’s why, on Monday, she tweeted out an attack on Sens. Joe Manchin and Kirsten Gillibrand, calling them “traitors” and “fake Democrats” and urging New Yorkers to vote Gillibrand out of office.
Just one small problem: Cher confused Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand with the true target of her ire, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
A short time later, she tweeted to her 3.9 million followers her “deepest” and “most sincere” apologies to Gillibrand for the “grave error.”
Gillibrand appeared to take it in stride with a reply that referenced Cher’s hit 1989 song.
“No problem, @cher. Of course we can turn back time!” she tweeted.
Winter, and 2022 election, is coming
If Washington, D.C., is, as they say, Hollywood for ugly people, what’s Albany?
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Jamestown, has an idea:
“Game of Thrones,” the collection of fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin, later turned into a famously violent and risqué HBO series.
Borrello joined fellow Republicans at a news conference Monday to decry the expanded emergency pandemic powers given to Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
He compared Cuomo’s actions during the Covid-19 outbreak to those taken in the series by various contenders for the Iron Throne.
“The rest of the United States of America is open for business, and New York State is still on lockdown from a tyrannical governor, a dictator, that is handling this very much like a scene from ‘Game of Thrones,’ ” Borrello said.
This got us wondering: Which scene exactly? (Spoiler alerts!)
Was it when Joffrey Baratheon fired a crossbow at a human target? Or when Ramsay Bolton fed people to his dogs?
Or when Cersei Lannister blew up the Great Sept of Baelor – and her enemies with it?
Don’t get us started on the red wedding.
With contributions from Staff Reporter Stephen T. Watson.