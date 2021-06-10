Off Main Street: The lighter side of the news

Normalcy is returning; so is Off Main Street

Editor's note: When we started running the Off Main Street column almost 30 years ago, the goal was to highlight the offbeat and whimsical aspects of the news.

We stopped running it last year. The truth is it was too difficult to find humor in anything during a pandemic.

But as a sense of normalcy is starting to come back, it seemed like a good time for Off Main Street to return as well.

On this first week back, we are reminded of the night “Saturday Night Live” came back to the airwaves following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. On that night, then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani helped kick off the show. We at Off Main are guided by the exchange he had with SNL Executive Producer Lorne Michaels who asked, “Can we be funny?

To which Giuliani replied: “Why start now?”

I got you, babe. Or maybe you?

Cher, the entertainment icon who needs but one name, was forced to apologize on Twitter this week to New York’s junior senator after a case of mistaken identity.