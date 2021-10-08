Off Main Street: Shnowman's tables, a Canadian complaint and ESPN's geography

A Bills Mafia gift that keeps on giving
Dion Dawkins is shnow fool.
The Buffalo Bills' left tackle, known to many by his alter ego The Shnowman, announced a partnership this week with COSCO, a manufacturer of various types of metal furniture, ladders and other items, to help raise money for Dawkins' charity, Dawkins' Dreamers. The organization seeks to provide guidance and mentorship to children in underserved communities.
The pitch? Buy a Bills-themed folding table that, according to a COSCO (not to be confused with the bulk grocery chain Costco) news release, "is the perfect tailgating table for Bills fans."
A portion of proceeds from the sale of each table will benefit Dawkins' foundation. Given Bills Mafia's reputation for table-smashing, The Shnowman picked an item many a Bills fan needs to replace at least eight times a year.
Whenever his playing days are over, Dawkins definitely has a future in business.
Canada called. They said turn down the music
Breaking news reporters have long made a habit of surfing the channels of police scanners to glean news tips about what's happening where. Twitter has made it even easier, with automated accounts dedicated to spitting out random scanner tidbits.
Sometimes they're helpful in gathering news. Sometimes they're genuinely boring.
And then there's the occasional gem.
To wit: An eight-second clip of a police dispatcher in Buffalo relaying a complaint call about loud music. It's the kind of thing that makes a cops reporter yawn – except this time, the caller complaining caught our attention.
Folks, we seem to have a major international incident on our hands. Someone notify the State Department. - (Unmute audio) - #USATooNoisyForCanada pic.twitter.com/0JkuYnTvR3— BuffScan (@BuffaloScan) October 2, 2021
It's been a while since Canadians have been able to come across the border, but that didn't stop at least one hacked off Fort Erie resident from dialing up BPD to say they could hear music blaring from the other side of the Niagara River, and could they turn it down, please?
The Canadian caller even knew enough about Buffalo to narrow down the location to somewhere on West Ferry.
So much for being neighborly, eh?
Sabres omitted from a list of NY losers
There's bad. Then there's so bad it's like you don't even exist.
Such was the case this week when ESPN, the worldwide leader in not geography, left the Buffalo Sabres out of a graphic of "New York" sports teams.
The whole purpose was to point out, in not-so-glowing terms, that the Empire State is likely to go a full decade without a major sports championship. The graphic included sad-looking players from the Yankees, Mets, Rangers, Islanders, Bills, Knicks, Nets, and even though they play in New Jersey, ESPN tossed in the Jets and Giants, too. (The Giants are the most recent team on the list to win it all, if you were wondering, having done so in 2012.)
It's official. New York will go a full decade without one championship from the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vkrhsqPPlF— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 7, 2021
Missing from the list? Our perpetual cellar-dwelling Buffalo Sabres, owners of a near-historic NHL playoff drought.
You know things are bad when you get left off the list of losers. Woof.