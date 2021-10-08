Off Main Street: Shnowman's tables, a Canadian complaint and ESPN's geography

Such was the case this week when ESPN, the worldwide leader in not geography, left the Buffalo Sabres out of a graphic of "New York" sports teams.

The whole purpose was to point out, in not-so-glowing terms, that the Empire State is likely to go a full decade without a major sports championship. The graphic included sad-looking players from the Yankees, Mets, Rangers, Islanders, Bills, Knicks, Nets, and even though they play in New Jersey, ESPN tossed in the Jets and Giants, too. (The Giants are the most recent team on the list to win it all, if you were wondering, having done so in 2012.)