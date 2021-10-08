 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Off Main Street: Shnowman's tables, a Canadian complaint and ESPN's geography
0 comments
top story

Off Main Street: Shnowman's tables, a Canadian complaint and ESPN's geography

Support this work for $1 a month
Playing to the camera (copy)

Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins mugs for the camera before a recent game. Dawkins' charity is selling folding tables to Bills fans, hardly a tough sell.

 James P. McCoy

A Bills Mafia gift that keeps on giving

Dion Dawkins is shnow fool.

The Buffalo Bills' left tackle, known to many by his alter ego The Shnowman, announced a partnership this week with COSCO, a manufacturer of various types of metal furniture, ladders and other items, to help raise money for Dawkins' charity, Dawkins' Dreamers. The organization seeks to provide guidance and mentorship to children in underserved communities. 

The pitch? Buy a Bills-themed folding table that, according to a COSCO (not to be confused with the bulk grocery chain Costco) news release, "is the perfect tailgating table for Bills fans."

A portion of proceeds from the sale of each table will benefit Dawkins' foundation. Given Bills Mafia's reputation for table-smashing, The Shnowman picked an item many a Bills fan needs to replace at least eight times a year.

Whenever his playing days are over, Dawkins definitely has a future in business.

Canada called. They said turn down the music

Breaking news reporters have long made a habit of surfing the channels of police scanners to glean news tips about what's happening where. Twitter has made it even easier, with automated accounts dedicated to spitting out random scanner tidbits.

Sometimes they're helpful in gathering news. Sometimes they're genuinely boring. 

And then there's the occasional gem.

To wit: An eight-second clip of a police dispatcher in Buffalo relaying a complaint call about loud music. It's the kind of thing that makes a cops reporter yawn – except this time, the caller complaining caught our attention.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

It's been a while since Canadians have been able to come across the border, but that didn't stop at least one hacked off Fort Erie resident from dialing up BPD to say they could hear music blaring from the other side of the Niagara River, and could they turn it down, please?

The Canadian caller even knew enough about Buffalo to narrow down the location to somewhere on West Ferry.

So much for being neighborly, eh?

Sabres omitted from a list of NY losers

There's bad. Then there's so bad it's like you don't even exist.

Such was the case this week when ESPN, the worldwide leader in not geography, left the Buffalo Sabres out of a graphic of "New York" sports teams.

The whole purpose was to point out, in not-so-glowing terms, that the Empire State is likely to go a full decade without a major sports championship. The graphic included sad-looking players from the Yankees, Mets, Rangers, Islanders, Bills, Knicks, Nets, and even though they play in New Jersey, ESPN tossed in the Jets and Giants, too. (The Giants are the most recent team on the list to win it all, if you were wondering, having done so in 2012.)

Missing from the list? Our perpetual cellar-dwelling Buffalo Sabres, owners of a near-historic NHL playoff drought.

You know things are bad when you get left off the list of losers. Woof.

It's worth pointing out, if anyone is going to break the slump, the Bills are probably New York's best bet.

Now only if ESPN could find us on a map ... 

– Eric DuVall

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

There was a mass extinction event 30 million years ago and scientists just now realized

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News