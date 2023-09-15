Seamus squared

Slow Roll Buffalo co-founder Seamus Gallivan has long had his first name all to himself in the local cycling world.

Now, there's a new Seamus in town: Galvin, who helped launch the CycleService nonprofit.

Cue the Spider-Man pointing meme. The similarities have led members of Buffalo's biking community to do double takes, as Gallivan recently noted on Facebook.

Gallivan, 44, said he first heard about Galvin in the winter from a friend who suggested they connect because of their shared interests.

"Once Seamus started doing some deeper outreach, I would start getting calls and texts from people saying, 'Did you just email me from something named CycleService? I'm confused,' " Gallivan said on a three-way call with Galvin and Off Main Street.

Galvin, 22, said a high school teacher once asked if he had emailed her the previous night about Slow Roll.

"And I go, 'No, that's not me at all.' And she shows me the email and it's from 'Wise Seamus,' who now I've come to know and we've worked together," Galvin said, using a nickname for the elder Seamus.

The Seamuses – Seamusi? – have tried out various monikers to help people keep them straight.

"The other day I was like, 'Yeah, I don't know if I like this "Young Seamus-Old Seamus," ' " Gallivan said. "And they told me, 'We'll call him "New Seamus." ' And I'm like, 'Now that's the same outcome.' "

Confusion continues. One time Galvin called Campus Wheelworks and asked to speak to co-owner Ethan Johnson.

"And the guy goes, 'Seamus, this is Dave.' I'm like, 'Dave?' He's like, 'You know, Dave from Slow Roll,' " Galvin said. "I go, 'Dave, I hate to break it to you, but this is the wrong Seamus Galvin.' "

– Stephen T. Watson

Maybe PLAN to win the next one?

The Buffalo Bills didn't come out on top at Monday's game against the New York Jets, but there was no mistaking their fandom just a few hours earlier at the Buffalo Planning Board.

And Ellicott Development's Tom Fox said it best, as he rose to present his company's project proposal for Stitch Buffalo on Plymouth Avenue.

"I'm here to propose 1-0 for the Bills tonight," he said, to laughter.

But he wasn't the only one. Acting Chair Martha Lamparelli sported her Bills gear while directing the action. More than a few presenters capped off their remarks with the traditional "Go Bills" salute.

And Zachary Paris, who was seeking a special-use permit for his Airbnb, made his presence felt most visibly in his deep blue No. 14 jersey.

"We have Stefon Diggs here," Lamparelli joked. "Are you going to make your flight?"

"Go Bills," he replied at the end.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Remember the '90s?

It was a momentous occasion for William L. Ross on Wednesday, as the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved the sale of what appeared to be the last parcel of the Vantage International Pointe industrial park in Sanborn.

The NCIDA agreed to sell at least 3.5 acres and as much as 7.5 acres of land on Inducon Corporate Drive to Canadian vitamin supplier Vitatree USA Inc., for $24,286 per acre. That's at least $85,000, and as much as $182,145. Vitatree plans to construct a new warehouse on the site.

The site is in the southern portion of the business park, near the agency's own offices. Formerly the Inducon Industrial Park, the 158-acre campus has been owned by the NCIDA for more than 20 years, after it acquired the land from Niagara County, which had foreclosed when the former owners defaulted on eight years of back taxes.

Ross, the longtime former Niagara County Legislature chairman and former Niagara-Wheatfield teacher, football coach and administrator, still recalls the auspicious start of the campus, and looked back fondly.

"Well, it took 33 years. We cut the ribbon in 1990," he said after the vote. "But enough history for the day."

Fellow board member Jason Krempa, who started in college five years later, joked of his own fond memory.

"I had a flat tire on my 10-speed that day," he said to laughter. "It was a disaster."