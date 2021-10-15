Off Main Street: Saving the giraffes, a zero-star Uber ride and the Sabres' new goal song(s)

– Eric DuVall

Sabres promise goal (songs) galore

Cynics might call it a solution in search of its problem, but the Buffalo Sabres unveiled their new goal song, after retiring "Let Me Clear My Throat" at the end of last season.

And the team has taken a rather novel approach. Eschewing the many clichéd arena rock anthems, the team allowed each player to pick their own unique goal song. Hit the back of the net and you get to hear your song.

Akin to baseball's tradition of "walk-up music" for the player striding up to home plate, the Sabres' goal list is certainly eclectic. Nineties pop ("Bye Bye Bye" by 'N SYNC, picked by defenseman Mark Pysyk) and hip- hop ("Jump Around" by House of Pain, picked by defenseman Will Butcher) are represented. There's plenty of modern hip-hop and rock from this millennium, too, which is to be expected from one of the youngest teams in the NHL.

Then there's the curious case of Rasmus Dahlin. The former No. 1 overall pick has a soft-spoken personality. Some might even say contemplative. Maybe in this case too much so. He's the only player who, according to the team, still hasn't made up his mind. Here's hoping he's forced to figure it out sooner, rather than later.