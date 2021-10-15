Off Main Street: Saving the giraffes, a zero-star Uber ride and the Sabres' new goal song(s)

A Putt-Putt pledge: Save the giraffes
There was a silver – or, to be precise, a brown-spotted – lining to the news that Jim's Steakout might buy and raze the Adventure Landing mini-golf complex in the Town of Tonawanda to make way for a new sub shop.
Restaurant owner Jim Incorvaia has pledged to save from the wrecking ball the venue's most prominent feature: the mother-and-child giraffes that loom over the adventure course and are visible to drivers on Sheridan Drive.
Incorvaia said, if and when he begins work on the site, he will set aside the giraffes and raffle them off for charity.
(One wag, with a nod to the Adventure Landing arcade, suggested skipping the raffle and using a giant claw machine, instead: First Tonawandan to snatch them off their rocky perch gets to keep the sculptures.)
Incorvaia mulled over where to direct the proceeds before settling on the Buffalo Zoo, which didn't learn of Incorvaia's plan until contacted by Off Main Street.
Christian Dobosiewicz, a zoo spokesman, said the institution is grateful for the support.
Asked whether Jim's Steakout could send along some steak hoagies for the meat-eating zoo residents, and some veggie subs for the herbivores, Incorvaia laughed. "Sure, of course, gotta feed them," he said.
Dobosiewicz, however, demurred.
"They get a pretty strict diet here," he said.
– Steve Watson
A zero-star rating for state trooper Uber
From the "what were they thinking?" file comes this tale relayed by New York State Police.
A 38-year-old man from Bolivar in Allegany County called 911 last week to report an incident. But no incident had happened. The man simply wanted a ride and apparently thought 911 was his best bet.
There's a reason they're called "troopers," not "Ubers."
When the trooper arrived and quickly figured out the ruse, things went south for our wayward traveler.
While it is a crime to falsely report an emergency incident, it is definitely a crime to do so with drugs on you.
Troopers found an illegal substance and charged the caller with misdemeanor drug possession.
The good news is, the guy got the ride he was looking for. The bad news is that it was to jail.
– Eric DuVall
Sabres promise goal (songs) galore
Cynics might call it a solution in search of its problem, but the Buffalo Sabres unveiled their new goal song, after retiring "Let Me Clear My Throat" at the end of last season.
And the team has taken a rather novel approach. Eschewing the many clichéd arena rock anthems, the team allowed each player to pick their own unique goal song. Hit the back of the net and you get to hear your song.
Akin to baseball's tradition of "walk-up music" for the player striding up to home plate, the Sabres' goal list is certainly eclectic. Nineties pop ("Bye Bye Bye" by 'N SYNC, picked by defenseman Mark Pysyk) and hip- hop ("Jump Around" by House of Pain, picked by defenseman Will Butcher) are represented. There's plenty of modern hip-hop and rock from this millennium, too, which is to be expected from one of the youngest teams in the NHL.
Then there's the curious case of Rasmus Dahlin. The former No. 1 overall pick has a soft-spoken personality. Some might even say contemplative. Maybe in this case too much so. He's the only player who, according to the team, still hasn't made up his mind. Here's hoping he's forced to figure it out sooner, rather than later.
If we're being honest, the goal song wasn't the problem last season so much as the infrequency with which fans in KeyBank Center actually got to hear it.
But it's a new year, and a new philosophy. And, one can only hope, a new result.
The boys are choosing their own goal songs this season! #LetsGoBuffalo Listen to the playlist: https://t.co/RU9FRdlotG pic.twitter.com/frtGWQVJgN— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 14, 2021
– Eric DuVall