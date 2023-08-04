Paper chase

The case of the Lake View litterbug lives on.

For several years, readers will recall, Edward and Cheryl Patton woke up most days to find a used coffee cup or two on their front lawn, eventually collecting hundreds of the cups.

With the help of neighbors, Hamburg police caught Larry Pope, a disgruntled former co-worker of Cheryl's, in the act in April 2021.

Pope was charged with harassment and cited for a traffic infraction. The charges were dismissed after he apologized to the Pattons, reimbursed them for their expenses and performed community service.

The saga drew widespread attention after The Buffalo News reported Pope's arrest.

It came up again last week in this article on the Gothamist news site:

"Greenpoint mystery solved: serial litterer was NYPD sergeant"

In that similarly odd case, someone driving in a car in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn spread reams of paper along a single, tree-lined block nearly every Sunday morning for four years.

"A serial litterer was precisely slicing pages from old Reader’s Digests, Bibles, junk mail and 1970s porn magazines before dumping them" on the street, the Gothamist reported.

Surveillance video led investigators to a New York City police sergeant.

His motive remains unclear.

His punishment? Losing one vacation day.

– Stephen T. Watson

A whole lotta Linda

The United States was crawling with people named Linda from the late 1930s to the close of the ‘60s, when the name began to fall out of favor.

It became trendy again two weekends ago in Niagara Falls, when 45 members of the Linda Club gathered on the American side of the mighty cataracts.

It was the latest annual gathering of a club started in 1987 by a woman named Linda who thought it would be fun to socialize with others who shared the moniker.

As the group grew, members decided 25 years ago to travel someplace different for annual gatherings.

“Niagara Falls has been on several Linda bucket lists, and they begged me to organize this year’s convention,” said Linda Morris, a Town of Tonawanda native who retired from the U.S. Department of Defense in 2010, after a career in military.

Lindas and Lyndas traveled to the Falls from Iowa, Nebraska, Connecticut, Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Kansas, New York and Canada. Linda Johnson from Cheektowaga dropped in to meet the group.

Linda trips also involve bestowing a donation to a local nonprofit – in this case, $2,000 to Nickel City Canine Rescue.

Linda is the 1,138th most popular girl’s name this year, down 286 spots since last year, according to the Baby Center, a website that tracks name popularity using U.S. Social Security and birth data.

But for one day anyway, it was the most common name in Niagara Falls.

“This is a lively bunch of ladies enjoying life,” Norris said. “Most of us are seniors now, yet have boundless energy on convention weekend.”

– Scott Scanlon

Save the date

The legalization of marijuana in New York State means that newcomers to cannabis culture have a lot of catching up to do.

For instance, some have had to learn that the number 420 and the date April 20 (4/20) are surefire ways to attract rolled eyes or giggles. A Bills fan who got a vanity license plate that says 420FAN learned that the hard way.

But he's hardly alone in finding that a simple three-digit number can be hilarious.

Lockport native and State Capitol reporter – and friend of Off Main Street – Jon Campbell noted last month that the first legal marijuana dispensary in the Bronx, Statis Cannabis, had opened.

And what time did it open for business on July 6?

4:20 p.m.