A novel approach

Move over, John le Carré.

Former Amherst Town Clerk Jeffery Zeplowitz has written his own spy novel.

"Greek Games," available as a Kindle e-book on Amazon, is largely set in Amherst and Buffalo in the 1980s, with scenes at Buffalo State College and Amherst Town Hall.

"In Amherst, New York, known as the safest city in America ... strange things are happening," reads the teaser.

The book also stretches across Manhattan and West Hollywood, along with World War II-era Poland and Sweden.

“Based on amazing true events, 'Greek Games' tells the story of a member of a fraternity located at a small state college in Buffalo and a spy, code name Cyclops, who sorts through clues in her search for two former members of the German High Command, now fugitive Nazi war criminals,” Zeplowitz said in a news release.

Central character Benjamin "Benny" Cohen is not completely based on Zeplowitz, but, he told us, "There's definitely parts of me in that character."

He said he spent several years writing the thriller.

"Nights. Weekends. Days off," he said, in between family responsibilities and his work as vice president at Barry Zeplowitz & Associates, his father's polling and market research firm.

He warns there is "explicit content," along the lines of an R-rated movie.

It sells for $1.95 on Amazon. Zeplowitz said nine people pre-ordered the e-book in late August, before he started publicizing it, including his father.

"I don't think he even owns a Kindle," Zeplowitz said, laughing.

– Stephen T. Watson

The new normal

Leaders of Buffalo Place, the downtown business improvement district, came to an interesting conclusion last week about the changing dynamics of today’s workplace.

And they’re not happy with it.

“Thursday has become the new Friday,” said Keith Belanger, chairman of the nonprofit organization that runs the district, and a senior executive at M&T Bank Corp. “When people leave on Thursday, they say, see you next week. It’s so discouraging.”

Of course, his colleagues on the board couldn’t resist the opening.

“Only at M&T,” developer Rocco Termini chimed in.

A few minutes later, fellow developer Paul Ciminelli had a piercing question about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is relocating its regional headquarters to downtown Buffalo, inside the district.

“Do they work five days a week?” Ciminelli asked.

To which, Carl Paladino retorted, “They’re not like M&T.”

“Oof, that’s twice,” Termini responded.

Tough crowd.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

A solid bee

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) anchor Jacquie Walker reported that “she thinks” she had a career first this week after 40 years at the station.

She was stung by a bee in the studio during the 5:30 p.m. newscast Tuesday. She told viewers she was watching it swell up as she introduced meteorologist Todd Santos’ weather report.

As everyone trying to eat outside at a restaurant recently knows, this is bee season in Western New York.

Walker’s husband, Mike Beato, said Thursday morning that she is OK, but added that the site of the sting still is “very itchy.”