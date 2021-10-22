Off Main Street: 'Go Bills' gets a rest, Canada promotes a new kind of 'avalanche'

When you say 'Go Bills!' so many times it's exhausting

In Hebrew, the word "shalom" has several meanings. It's how one says "hello" and "goodbye." It is also an offering of peacefulness.

In Buffalo, the closest we have to that is "Go Bills."

From September to the dead of winter, it is our city's all-purpose salutation, and even a sarcastic rejoinder: "Oh, great. The city gave me another parking ticket. Go Bills."

But what happens when you're surrounded by 50,000 or so fellow Bills fans in a foreign city?

That was the case in Nashville last week, as Bills Mafia descended on the Music City. In addition to crowds breaking into the occasional impromptu rendition of the "Shout" song, fans couldn't walk more than a few feet down Broadway before encountering a fellow fan.

Needless to say, our ubiquitous greeting was on the tip of everyone's tongue. So much so that it almost became exhausting.

"This is crazy," said Kristin Brown of Cheektowaga, speaking to a Buffalo News reporter who had made the trip. "I might actually be sick of saying 'Go Bills' by the end of the weekend."