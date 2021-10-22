Off Main Street: 'Go Bills' gets a rest, Canada promotes a new kind of 'avalanche'

When you say 'Go Bills!' so many times it's exhausting
In Hebrew, the word "shalom" has several meanings. It's how one says "hello" and "goodbye." It is also an offering of peacefulness.
In Buffalo, the closest we have to that is "Go Bills."
From September to the dead of winter, it is our city's all-purpose salutation, and even a sarcastic rejoinder: "Oh, great. The city gave me another parking ticket. Go Bills."
But what happens when you're surrounded by 50,000 or so fellow Bills fans in a foreign city?
That was the case in Nashville last week, as Bills Mafia descended on the Music City. In addition to crowds breaking into the occasional impromptu rendition of the "Shout" song, fans couldn't walk more than a few feet down Broadway before encountering a fellow fan.
Tens of thousands of Bills fans headed to Nashville this weekend to cheer on their team for another prime-time performance.
Needless to say, our ubiquitous greeting was on the tip of everyone's tongue. So much so that it almost became exhausting.
"This is crazy," said Kristin Brown of Cheektowaga, speaking to a Buffalo News reporter who had made the trip. "I might actually be sick of saying 'Go Bills' by the end of the weekend."
Thankfully she'll get a rest this weekend. The Bills are on a bye.
Canada promotes a new kind of 'avalanche'
As per usual, our Canadian friends to the north (which is actually to the west if you're in Buffalo) have opened a new front in combating winter.
Canada's Supreme Court this week issued a landmark ruling that permits citizens to sue a local government over injuries suffered as a result of poorly or improperly plowed snow.
The case originated in British Columbia, where a woman injured her leg climbing over a snow bank created by plows in Nelson, B.C., and decided to sue the city which never shoveled a walking path to get to the sidewalk from the street where she'd parked her car. Previous precedent had held governments immune from litigation because snow removal was considered a "core policy" of any government. But the Supreme Court, in a departure from, you know, logic, ruled that the subjectivity inherent in which streets a city decides to plow makes them open to liability.
The BBC, in reporting this momentous news in its dry British way, fell victim to perhaps the most obvious dad joke one could conceive on a story about snow removal.