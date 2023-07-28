That looked fishy

A pair of state environmental conservation officers netted themselves an interesting illegal-fishing case earlier this month in Clarence.

Officer Ike Bobseine got a tip that some people were using a cast net to fish in the 240-acre Tillman Road Wildlife Management Area in Clarence, the Department of Environmental Conservation later posted on its Facebook page. He asked Officer Don Damrath, who was closer to the scene, to check it out.

Damrath saw a man using a cast net, in violation of state freshwater fishing regulations, before trying to hide it in some bushes. As Damrath walked closer, the man's young son, who was assigned as a lookout, ran back to warn his parents an officer was approaching.

"Despite being wet, muddy, and barefoot, the man denied using the cast net, even after ECO Damrath found the net and bucket" holding dozens of fish, as the DEC put it.

The plastic bucket contained 107 pumpkinseeds and bluegills – 82 over the catch limit of 25 panfish – and a 1-inch largemouth bass fry.

"The man’s wife finally admitted her husband used the net because the child couldn’t catch anything with a fishing pole," the DEC reported. The agency's Facebook post includes photos of the net, the bucket and the fish laid out on the ground.

The kid may have struggled, but the father had no trouble reeling up to $1,000 in fines on the charges he faces.

– Stephen T. Watson

Goodbye, Larry

Larry, the orange lobster that landed in a tank at Tops Markets in Hamburg in May, has found a home – and it's a fancy one.

The rare crustacean will be on display in a new $77 million aquarium being constructed in Kansas City, Mo., called the Sobela Ocean Aquarium, which will be part of the Kansas City Zoo.

But this part might be a bit difficult for Buffalo Bills fans to take: He is now known as Larry Lombardi, in honor of the Lombardi Trophy and the Kansas City Chiefs' recent Super Bowl wins, according to KMBC News in Kansas City.

The 1-in-30-million lobster was found by workers at the Tops store who noted its bright orange color, which stood out among its mud red peers. After confirming the lobster was indeed a rare specimen, it called the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls, which worked with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to find him a forever home.

– Samantha Christmann

Doggone it

Getting your dog vaccinated is usually no laughing matter.

This may be the exception.

With the help of Petco Love, the SPCA Serving Erie County is holding what it is calling a "low-cost canine vaccine clinic" in August.

The cost varies, based on which vaccinations your furry friend will be getting, as much as $30 and as little as $5.

That's not the funny part.

The funny part is the names for the services.

There's "A La Bark Pricing" for individual items such as the leptospirosis shot for $10 or a dewormer for $5.

The next step up is the "Baby Bundle," which is targeted at puppies.

If you want to go whole hog – or whole dog – and get everything from a rabies shot to microchip and registration, that's $30 and called "The Whole Shebark."

The clinic is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at the True Bethel Baptist Church at 907 E Ferry St., Buffalo. No appointments are needed, but limited spots are available.