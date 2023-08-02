An off-duty Buffalo police lieutenant was arraigned Monday on multiple charges after reckless driving just after midnight on July 31, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Larry Muhammad Jr., 37, was arraigned on two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, felony charges; one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree; and one count of failure to safely store a firearm.

Muhammad is charged with speeding through red lights and near oncoming traffic in the area of Bailey Avenue with a female passenger in the car.

The police lieutenant allegedly took the passenger’s cellphone when she attempted to call 911, and crossed into the westbound lane while traveling eastbound on Langfield Drive, nearly hitting another motorist.

After exiting his vehicle on Langfield, Muhammad allegedly fired one shot from a handgun, creating a dangerous situation for the passenger and others in the area.

Officers recovered a handgun from Muhammad’s hip, two unsecured guns from the vehicle and a shell casing from the street. He is scheduled to return to court on March 7 for a felony hearing after being released on his own recognizance.

A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the passenger.