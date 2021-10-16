Oct. 23 fundraiser for Depew baseball coach hit by Lou Gehrig's disease

A fundraiser will be held on Oct. 23 for Dennis Crawley, a long-time Depew High School baseball coach recently diagnosed with the illness commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The over-21 event, featuring food, drinks and basket raffles, will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Lancaster Elks Lodge 1478, 33 Legion Parkway, Lancaster. Tickets are $30.

A GoFundMe.com fundraiser to help Crawley and his family has also been set up at “Fight With ALS – Support for Dennis Crawley.” Crawley, 52, is married with two children. He is the 27th person in his family to suffer with Amytrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Further information is available from Ronda Castron at 481-4819 or ronda1926@gmail.com.

