Ocasio-Cortez to stump Buffalo for Walton; Hochul remains on sidelines

India Walton backs down from opposition against lucrative property tax break Walton said she wants to make sure that developers follow the guidelines set by the state for 485-a property tax breaks that are aimed at encouraging the reuse of vacant or underused buildings in cities.

"The congresswoman has brought an immense amount of vitality, along with youth, new volunteers, registered voters and small donors into the Democratic Party," he said. "Like India Walton, she defeated a longtime incumbent because Democratic voters want change."

Hochul, meanwhile, on Tuesday cited the "unique situation" of two Democrats vying to win the Buffalo general election in continuing her previous neutral stand. She is among a number of top Democrats in New York State who have avoided choosing sides, even though some Walton supporters say party leaders like Hochul have a long-standing obligation to support Democrats who win primary contests.

Hochul, in a New York City news conference Tuesday morning, said she is “supporting local parties” and that she will be spending the next several weekends traveling the state, backing an assortment of Democratic candidates.

“With respect to Buffalo, we have a unique situation there," she said. “I’m going to be looking forward to truly working hard, rolling my sleeves up, with whoever … emerges as the victor. Buffalo’s success is important to me personally.

"So that is my commitment: I will work with whoever the voters select. It is up to the voters."