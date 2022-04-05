NYS budget talks continue, with bail reform, tax breaks and Bills stadium still in discussion

The same issues that last week prevented on time passage of Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed $216 billion state budget – bail reform, tax breaks for developers and a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills – appear to have again stymied on Tuesday an agreement at the Capitol.

As a result, New York on Wednesday heads into its sixth day without a pact between the governor and the Legislature on a 2022-23 spending plan, though top legislative leaders such as Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, remain optimistic.

"I understand why we are having these conversations," Peoples-Stokes said late Tuesday. "But there is absolutely always room for compromise. That's what we do here."

And State Sen. Sean M. Ryan, D-Buffalo, said he also remains hopeful.

"Negotiations are speeding up and the budget is gelling," he said. "Progress is being made and the sticking points are being resolved."

Nevertheless, Peoples-Stokes acknowledged that while negotiations yielded some progress, little of substance changed throughout a day of talks on Tuesday. The second ranking member of the Assembly, she did not anticipate that lawmakers would begin voting on budget bills Tuesday night, but held open the possibility for Wednesday.

And she reiterated that as far as she is concerned, key issues – such as preserving criminal justice reforms – enacted in recent years by the Legislature's new Democratic majority remain a priority.

"Traditionally, what we do in America is create fear to stoke votes," she said, explaining the rationale of some lawmakers to back down from changes like cashless bail that Albany enacted in 2019.

Indeed, the majority leader has not moved toward compromise, such as the 10-point plan Hochul presented early in the negotiations that would allow, for example, judges to consider a host of circumstances while setting bail.

Peoples-Stokes said she is "committed" to retaining the criminal justice reforms enacted earlier.

In addition, the majority leader continues to seek a budget guarantee for a new Bills stadium in Orchard Park, despite a group of about 20 downstate legislators expressing major concerns. In a letter this week to Hochul, the Democrats questioned the state's commitment of at least $600 million to the project.

"This proposal, negotiated in secret and only announced days before the final budget is due, would represent the largest public subsidy to an NFL team in history," the legislators wrote. "Rather than providing deep economic investment, this proposal is a giveaway to Bills owner Terry Pegula, an individual who already has $5.8 billion in net worth.

"Buffalo is in need of significant economic revitalization that cannot be achieved through a billionaire giveaway."

But Peoples-Stokes says she remains committed to the Bills deal.

"In the State of New York, there are multiple professional sports teams, and so professional sports teams have a place in the State of New York," she said, "and I certainly think they have a place in the City of Buffalo.

"I personally will do my best to get a budget deal with speed and that will definitely include the Buffalo Bills," she added.

While noting the controversy over Hochul's new agreement with the team, Peoples-Stokes said she did not believe the opposition threatens an overall budget agreement.

"I don't think it derails it," she said.

"Any time there is money at that level, it could bog down progress," she added, "but I feel confident that at the end of the day we will have an agreement."

Reports throughout the day indicated the Senate and Assembly, along with Hochul, still face unresolved issues of gas tax relief, child care and a proposal to allow restaurants to sell "alcohol on the go."

"There is a lot of policy stuff added to the fiscal budget that we're working on," Peoples-Stokes said, "to get it to a way that she likes it and we do, too."

Lawmakers are scheduled to begin a two and half week vacation Thursday, slated before they recognized the possibility of a protracted budget stalemate. Still, Peoples-Stokes said she remains hopeful of an agreement by the weekend.

