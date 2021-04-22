 Skip to main content
NYPA pays for LED lighting at four Falls public housing locations
NYPA pays for LED lighting at four Falls public housing locations

Niagara Falls housing authority

The Niagara Falls Housing Authority office at 744 10th St. 

Lighting is brighter at four Niagara Falls public housing sites, after the New York Power Authority announced Wednesday it paid for nearly 1,000 new LED fixtures and bulbs just installed at the buildings.

The price tag for the work at Wrobel Towers, Spallino Towers, Jordan Gardens and Packard Court was $568,367. Exterior lights were replaced at Jordan Gardens and Packard Court, while interior lighting, including hallways and common spaces, was upgraded at Wrobel and Spallino towers.

Also, a commercial building audit was conducted at the four facilities to analyze their energy use and identify other ways the Housing Authority could save energy and reduce its utility bills.

Clifford Scott

Clifford Scott, executive director of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, speaks at a news conference in Niagara Falls.

“The Niagara Falls Housing Authority chose to partner with the New York Power Authority on this project because it aligns with our goals in providing a safe and secure environment for our residents," Housing Authority Executive Director Clifford Scott said in a news release.

