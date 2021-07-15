NYPA OKs $275 million contract for Niagara Power Project upgrades

Voith Hydro of York, Pa., has received a $275 million contract from the New York Power Authority to work on upgrades at the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.

It's part of Next Generation Niagara, a $1.1 billion, 15-year program aimed at modernizing the 13 power-generating units at the 60-year-old plant.

The four main projects include an inspection platform for the penstocks – the conduits, 485 feet high and 26 feet in diameter, that carry water to the turbines; replacing the 630-ton crane that allows disassembly and reassembly of the generating units; digitizing control systems and building a new backup control room; and overhauling or replacing worn-out parts.

Voith will design and install major mechanical components and refurbish others, including parts of the turbines that convert Niagara River water into electricity.

The overhaul of the first unit began late last year and is slated for completion this summer. The turbines will be shut down for refurbishment, one at a time, beginning in April 2023.

