NYPA awards low-cost hydropower for four economic development projects

Four companies that are planning major economic development projects in Western New York received allocations of low-cost hydropower from the New York Power Authority Tuesday.

In all, the four projects in Erie and Niagara counties, with a combined value of $356 million, were awarded 11,650 kilowatts from NYPA's Niagara Power Project in Lewiston, in exchange for promises to create 583 jobs.

Life Technologies, a Grand Island-based subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific, was awarded 3,600 kilowatts for its plan to create 140 jobs and invest $175 million on building a 43,500-square-foot addition to its plant, along with an upgraded water injection system to increase production capacity.

That will allow the producer of cell-cultures for the pharmaceutical industry to make animal-origin-free and advanced granulation technology products. The company plans to start construction later this year.

Stavatti Aerospace, an unproven aircraft manufacturer that plans to relocate its headquarters and production facility to the former Army Air Reserve station in the Town of Niagara, received a 2,700-kw allocation.