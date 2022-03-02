NYPA announces addition of 4 electric car chargers at Niagara Falls plaza

A shopping plaza in Niagara Falls, owned by Benderson Development, now hosts four electric car charging stations.

The New York Power Authority announced Wednesday that the chargers are available at Niagara Consumer Square, 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd., a shopping center next to a Tops Market.

It's the first public fast-charge site in Niagara Falls. The chargers can power up an electric vehicle's battery in as little as 20 minutes, the announcement said. The chargers work with any make of electric vehicle.

The site features one 350-kilowatt and three 150-kilowatt direct current fast charger stations. The more powerful one can charge a compatible vehicle by adding 20 miles of battery capacity in one minute, NYPA said.

The state now boasts 72 locations in its EVolve NY high-speed charging network.

Niagara Falls also has 10 public level 2 chargers, which can be used for charging during a longer stop.

