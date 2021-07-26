NYCLU calls on state to require abortions at Catholic hospital in Lockport

The New York Civil Liberties Union said Monday that state regulators should require Catholic Health System to offer abortions and other procedures banned by the Catholic Church at a planned new hospital in Lockport.

The NYCLU offered its views in written testimony submitted to the state Public Health and Health Planning Council, which is to vote Thursday on a permit for the new facility.

A fellow for the NYCLU, Gabriella Larios, denied Monday that the group opposes a new hospital for Lockport or that its recommendations, if adopted, would infringe on Catholic Health's religious liberty.

“What we are trying to do here is ensure is that health care is available to all people – comprehensive health care, reproductive health care, end-of-life care. This is not a religious liberty issue," Larios said.

Catholic Health's application says the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital "will have a significant primary care and OB/GYN presence to promote health for the entire family including women and children."

The NYCLU testimony says, "However, maintaining OB/GYN care as a practice is not the same as maintaining all reproductive health services, including access to contraception, unrestricted miscarriage management, tubal ligations, and abortion care."