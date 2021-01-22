NYC developer to buy unfinished Amherst hotel, transform it into student housing

A so-called "zombie" hotel near University at Buffalo's North Campus in Amherst could get a new start as multifamily or student housing.
The unfinished six-story hotel on Sweet Home Road has been languishing in uncertainty for more than two years, despite an effort by the current owners – two Canadian brothers – to restart work in fall 2018.
The dormant project had been planned as a Maplewood Suites Extended-Stay hotel, featuring 127 rooms with kitchenettes. It was originally envisioned as a Hyatt Summerfield Suites back in 2006-2007, when the brothers acquired it.
Instead, it's still primarily a incomplete building shell with walls, windows and floors, on a fenced-in construction lot. And the owners face multiple mechanics liens and even foreclosures for millions of dollars in unpaid bills – including from their general contractor, Hayes Construction.
Now, DMG Investments wants to buy the 88,395-square-foot structure, complete the previously approved site work, and spend millions of dollars to convert it into 130 student apartments, according to an application submitted to the Town of Amherst. It would tack on a new six-story annex on one side, adding another 17,000 square feet and 24 units.
Under the plan by Kideney Architects and Tredo Engineers, the combined total of 154 apartments would include 43 efficiency or studio apartments, 94 one-bedroom units and 17 two-bedroom apartments, according to the application and attorney Corey Auerbach of Barclay Damon.
And it would still feature the amenities it was supposed to have as a hotel, including the oversized pool and a fitness center, said Douglas Lo Pinto, DMG's vice president of acquisitions and finance.
"This project is going to be positioned very well," Lo Pinto said. "There’s really not that hospitality focus and program in properties there now."
DMG currently has the property at 1265 Sweet Home under contract from brothers Sam and Jas Johal's Sweet Home Hotels of Brampton, Ont., and expects to complete the purchase by summer or fall, pending municipal approvals of its plans. Officials hope to finish and deliver it by September 2022, although the application references a construction period of 18 to 24 months.
"Our goal is to start as soon as feasible," Lo Pinto added.
The cost of the project isn't finalized, but DMG will likely spend at least $15 million, since that's the value of the current mortgage on the property.
DMG is also trying to make the site more consistent with town goals, including walkability and higher density, Lo Pinto said. That means not having a giant parking lot adjacent to Sweet Home Road.
The developer is proposing a later phase of construction that could include a second building of nine stories closer to the street, with as many as 114 apartments on six floors, above three levels of parking. It would include 84 efficiency units, 24 one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom units.
That's 268 apartments in all. There would also be 2,500 square feet of retail commercial space and as many as 159 parking spaces.
The redevelopment plan would feature "walkable, neighborhood-style streets with enhanced green space," as well as space for an expanded Metro Rail stop on Sweet Home. About 35% of the site would remain green space.
"We’re trying to work with the town and achieve their long-term vision for that corridor, and we’re working hand in hand with the planning department and the administration of the Town of Amherst," he said. "We really think it’s going to be a great asset to the entire town and the university itself."
And that's on top of a second student housing project that DMG is undertaking at 2915 North Forest Road, where it purchased a property and proposed concept from Core Campus, another educational developer. That project – also 154 apartments, with 481 beds – had already been approved by the town, giving DMG a head start.
Dubbed Auden Buffalo under DMG's student-housing brand, the building is halfway through construction, with completion planned by September, in time for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.
"We believe in Buffalo," Lo Pinto said. "We like the SUNY system, and we believe there's a great synergy between the asset base that will serve the student base very well."
There's no guarantee the developer will undertake the full Sweet Home project, but it had to lay out the maximum potential plans as part of its request to the Town Board to rezone the 2.38-acre property to a "mixed-use center." The land is currently designated for "general business," which allows a hotel but not the full buildout and height that DMG is considering. The existing zoning would not allow dwellings on the first floor.