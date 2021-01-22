NYC developer to buy unfinished Amherst hotel, transform it into student housing

And it would still feature the amenities it was supposed to have as a hotel, including the oversized pool and a fitness center, said Douglas Lo Pinto, DMG's vice president of acquisitions and finance.

"This project is going to be positioned very well," Lo Pinto said. "There’s really not that hospitality focus and program in properties there now."

DMG currently has the property at 1265 Sweet Home under contract from brothers Sam and Jas Johal's Sweet Home Hotels of Brampton, Ont., and expects to complete the purchase by summer or fall, pending municipal approvals of its plans. Officials hope to finish and deliver it by September 2022, although the application references a construction period of 18 to 24 months.

"Our goal is to start as soon as feasible," Lo Pinto added.

The cost of the project isn't finalized, but DMG will likely spend at least $15 million, since that's the value of the current mortgage on the property.

DMG is also trying to make the site more consistent with town goals, including walkability and higher density, Lo Pinto said. That means not having a giant parking lot adjacent to Sweet Home Road.