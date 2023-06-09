ALBANY – The State Senate is declining to hold a vote on whether to confirm Justin Driscoll, the acting president and CEO of the New York Power Authority, a setback for Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration.

On Tuesday, The Buffalo News had reported on several discrimination complaints lodged at the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston. Between 2014 and 2021, Driscoll was counsel for NYPA and his office was charged with reviewing all such complaints.

Power Authority faced discrimination complaints under Hochul nominee's leadership ALBANY – Shirley Hamilton, the former president of the Niagara Falls NAACP, died in March at…

Before her death in March, Shirley Hamilton, the former leader of the Niagara Falls NAACP, had sought to raise awareness about the claimed mishandling of discrimination complaints under Driscoll's leadership, a charge that Driscoll denies. Hamilton had worked at NYPA for 44 years, rising to become the first Black female control room operator at the Lewiston plant.

In statement Friday following the news that Driscoll would not be confirmed, the coalition Public Power NY, which opposed Driscoll's nomination, said it was “deeply grateful to Shirley Hamilton, whose tireless activism for racial justice fueled us, and to all the NYPA employees who were brave enough to share their stories and struggle for justice in their workplace.”

Some liberal lawmakers also questioned other aspects of Driscoll's records, including his history of making campaign donations to Republicans and his initial opposition to a law expanding NYPA’s green energy production.

Probe says Power Project workers' conversation was bugged; no charges filed Sgt. Russell J. DeFranco has filed a $3 million lawsuit against the New York Power Authority, claiming his firing in February 2020 after years of tension between him and a supervisor was unjust and discriminatory.

Hochul recommended Driscoll last year for the top post at NYPA, a public benefit corporation that provides low-cost power to New Yorkers. The news that Driscoll would not receive a confirmation vote was first reported by Politico, and two Senate sources confirmed that development to The Buffalo News.

One Senate source said Driscoll did not have support within the full Senate Democratic conference to be confirmed. That was despite Driscoll having easily passed through two Senate committee votes Tuesday.

Driscoll always faced resistance from liberal members of the Senate due to his one-time opposition to the Build Public Renewables Act, according to another legislative source – and the recent Buffalo News article "didn't help."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Hochul’s office said Driscoll would remain in his acting role and defended his hiring.

“Following a national search last year, Governor Hochul recommended Justin Driscoll for President and CEO of the New York Power Authority because he has the expertise to lead the nation’s largest state-owned utility, helping New York to achieve its ambitious climate goals using both NYPA's existing authorities and its expanded mandate to build renewable energy secured in the FY24 State Budget," Hochul spokeswoman Katy Zielinski said.

Asked about the discrimination complaints at his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Driscoll said that before complaints ever got to his office, they were vetted at several levels within the state government, both within the agency and outside it – by some 10 to 15 people. He noted that of NYPA's nine top executives, three are Black. The last two managers of the Niagara Power Project, where Hamilton worked, have been Black.

"Anyone who knows me knows that’s not me, that’s not how I operate," Driscoll said of the accusations. "I would never try to minimize complaints."

Near the end of Hamilton's 44-year career at NYPA, Christopher Carey was the operations superintendent at the Niagara Power Project. Several of the complaints lodged there concerned Carey.

For instance, Nick Gilewski, an outage coordinator there who is white, grew concerned about a series of comments that Carey reportedly made about Hamilton – and in 2019, reported his concerns to a regional Power Authority manager.

Carey, who is white, would “berate, belittle and discredit” Hamilton in front of other employees; referred to how she made “crazy and wild complaints”; talked about how Hamilton was prone to make mistakes on the job; and said that no one could have Hamilton fired because she was “Black and untouchable,” but that he would “get her fired and be the first,” according to a complaint Gilewski later filed with the state Division of Human Rights.

In the same complaint, Gilewski claimed that he was also denied a raise and disciplined by Carey in retaliation for coming forward to an authority manager about Carey's disparaging comments. Carey denied the charges. But the state Division of Human Rights in January 2021 found “probable cause to support the allegations.”

Five months earlier, in August 2020, Power Authority chief diversity officer Nancy Harvey had written a letter to Gilewski, stating that the authority could not substantiate Gilewski’s claim of retaliation. But Harvey did write that “administrative action has been recommended to address Mr. Carey’s unprofessional conduct toward Shirley Hamilton.”

Yet following that action, Carey's pay jumped from $166,000 in 2020 to nearly $195,000 in 2021, and he gained the new title of superintendent. Last year, he made more than $202,000.