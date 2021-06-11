NY Project Hope designed to help deal with pandemic mental health fallout

Businesses, schools and nursing homes have reopened across Western New York in recent weeks.

Positive coronavirus test rates have plunged below 1% in all but Allegany County, where 57% of adults remain fully unvaccinated.

Despite the successes, fallout from the global pandemic lingers, including the stresses it wrought.

This is where NY Project Hope comes in.

“We're here to talk, we're here to listen, we're here to support,” said Christine Ziemba, director of the NY Project Hope regional effort, operated through Spectrum Health and Human Services.

The effort is designed to help those impacted by the pandemic to understand their current situations, reduce stress and provide emotional support. It can help those who have lost loved ones to Covid-19, are recovering from the disease, and others by sharing encouragement and coping strategies. It also can connect those who need them to related services.