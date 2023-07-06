Add New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to the list of people looking into possible wrongdoing in the Erie County Clerk's Office.

Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said he spoke with DiNapoli this week, and DiNapoli has agreed to have his staff assist the county with a multiyear forensic audit into the Clerk's Office accounts. Forensic audits are typically employed to help uncover fraud and find evidence of possible crimes.

The involvement of the state comptroller comes on the heels of an extremely critical audit released on Friday regarding a pattern of lax oversight and evidence of thousands of dollars in missing county money. The Buffalo News was the first to report on the audit and related investigations by both the Sheriff's Office and Erie County District Attorney's Office.

A spokesman for County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns, who married over the weekend, repeated a version of Kearns' original statement, saying, "Until this review is concluded in its entirety, and so not to jeopardize the integrity of this investigation, there will be no additional comments until all facts have been determined."

While the county Comptroller's Office focused primarily on findings from a limited test period in 2022, Hardwick said he remains concerned that the pattern of lost public money and absence of fiscal accountability may extend multiple years, or even to multiple county clerks.

"I would be shocked if this pattern of cash discrepancies began on Jan. 1 of last year," he said.

As previously reported, a four-month audit of the Erie County Clerk’s Office found vanishing cash, altered deposit records, poor fiscal oversight, bank-flagged discrepancies and numerous gun permit overcharges. The Clerk’s Office was either unable or unwilling to provide supporting documentation or explanations for many of the serious deficiencies cited by auditors.

The audit also found issues related to Clerk’s Office pistol permit staff being given improper access to state mental health records and a failure to collect or keep certain fees owed to the county.

County legislators have expressed concern over the audit findings and said they intend to follow up with a future committee meeting involving both Kearns and Hardwick. Chairwoman April Baskin said she was "deeply disturbed" by the findings and supports the call for a state comptroller to investigate the office's handling of funds.

"Pending the results of a forensic audit and any criminal investigations," she said in a text, "the Legislature will be prepared to consider greater oversight of the Clerk's office to monitor the implementation of improved controls and mechanisms. We must take all necessary steps to ensure public dollars are protected."

Democratic Majority Leader Timothy Meyers said the Legislature looks forward to hearing from Kearns, and that they are particularly keen to speak with him because Kearns expressed vigorous opposition to legislators last month when Hardwick asked to have read-only access to the Clerk's Office bank accounts. At the time, prior to the audit's release, Kearns called Hardwick's request unwarranted, "real-time surveillance."

Bryan Fiume, chief of staff for the Republican minority caucus, also said legislators look forward to getting answers in committee.

Meanwhile, both Sheriff John Garcia and District Attorney John Flynn said they are working together to investigate the matter, in conjunction with the Comptroller's Office.

Flynn said he's assigned the matter to his white-collar crime bureau. Garcia said he's put his top detective for financial crimes on the case. They had no estimate on when those investigations will be complete.

Garcia said he's not going to wait for the state comptroller's audit to be done, and will be undertaking a parallel investigation.

Hardwick said that based on the evidence already collected by his own audit, he does not expect a criminal investigation to take too long.

"I suspect we’re talking days or weeks, not months," he said.