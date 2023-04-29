A half hour before the doors to St. John's African Methodist Episcopal Church in Niagara Falls opened on Saturday, a line of about 20 gun-owners waited in the drizzle outside, officials said.

By 10:15 a.m., the line for the New York Attorney General's Office-sponsored gun buyback event snaked inside a common room of the church, lined the parking lot along 9th Street and wrapped around Garden Avenue.

At the end of the three-hour event in Niagara Falls, Attorney General Letitia James announced on Twitter that 505 guns – from pistols to old shotguns to a handful of assault rifles – had been returned and exchanged for prepaid gift cards ranging from $25 to $500, depending on the weapon.

505 guns were turned in at our event in Niagara Falls, including 19 assault weapons. pic.twitter.com/P7ukR19FvE — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 29, 2023

Michael J. Russo, assistant attorney general in charge for the Attorney General's Buffalo regional office, said it was the largest buyback event among the four held in Niagara Falls since Letitia James was elected New York Attorney General in 2019. He said that during James' tenure, more than 4,000 guns have been turned in by New Yorkers.

Niagara Falls was among the largest of the nine buyback events across the state on Saturday. Nineteen assault weapons were returned at the site, James tweeted.

"No gun turned in today will ever be able to be used in a senseless act of violence tomorrow," said Russo, who said all guns received will be destroyed. "That, we know for sure."

Those returning guns were not asked for names, addresses or proof of ownership.

"It's designed for people to turn guns in without worry," Russo said.

For those in line, the chief appeal for attending was the money awarded. Assault rifles and ghost guns netted $500 apiece. A single handgun paid $500, with another $150 for each additional. Rifles and shotguns paid $75. Even nonworking and replica guns netted $25 apiece.

Surveying a line that appeared to be about a 45-minute wait, Ian Corbett of Buffalo was not stunned by the turnout.

"With what they're giving, I'm not surprised," he said. Saturday's rewards dwarfed a 2012 gun buyback in Buffalo, at which handguns were turned in for $75 and assault weapons for $100.

Corbett said headline-making violence around the United States motivated him to act.

"I'm honestly just done having guns in my home, personally," Corbett said. "I don't want to be another statistic or part of another horrible statistic in our nation – that I don't want to keep seeing."

Regina Derrico of Amherst was grateful for an opportunity to dispose of her father-in-law's gun, which she said she found after cleaning out his condo.

"I was terrified. What am I going to do with this?" she said she asked herself.

She said it's plausible the pistol had been used in World War II by her father-in-law, a U.S. veteran. Even so, she did not want the weapon to be around her kids or to fall in the wrong hands were she to sell her house.

There was skepticism whether the gun buyback would make any progress in addressing gun violence, however.

"I'm between whether it's good or bad," said Arnie Jonathan, a retired member law enforcement from Newfane who was selling back his father's gun. "These aren't the people they need to worry about here. We're just getting some gift cards that will make our lives a little bit easier next week."

He believed those who would want to use guns for violence were not likely to appear at a church on a Saturday morning to turn them in. He was concerned some in line would regret turning in the guns if they were faced with a threat of danger.

"The scary part is that there's this many people here right now. You know how much there is out there that isn't being turned in?" he said.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, who attended the event, saw the buyback as a small part of a solution to gun violence.

"There is some merit to this," he said, adding he was pleased to see a handful of assault rifles turned in. "I don't think anybody is fooled to think this is going to end the proliferation of guns in the community for all time, but it's a piece of a puzzle.

But several agreed that if the guns bought back prevented any accidental or intentional violence, that was meaningful.

"Of all the guns turned in today, if it saves one life, it's worth it. Period," said Greg Metzger, a Pendleton native.