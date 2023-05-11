Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York State Supreme Court against the gun accessory manufacturer Mean Arms, alleging the company helped the convicted Tops gunman evade state prohibitions on high-capacity assault rifles.

Payton Gendron, 19, killed 10 people at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue almost one year ago. Under New York State law, enhanced AR-15 style rifles like the one he used must include a mechanism that locks a 10-round magazine in the rifle’s receiver.

New York amends concealed carry law after legal challenges from gun owners Pastors are now permitted to carry firearms at their church, as are "persons responsible for security" at places of worship.

Mean Arms manufactures and markets such a mechanism, called the MA Lock, which it claims makes guns compliant with New York law. But the company also advertises how easy it is to remove its magazine lock from an assault rifle – as the Tops gunman did in January 2022. He then carried out his attack using several detachable, 30-round magazines, which allow shooters to fire quickly without pausing to reload. Police said he fired 50 rounds in minutes.

James is seeking to bar Mean Arms from selling its product in New York and extract damages, restitution and other civil penalties – as well as require the company to clarify that its product is not compliant with New York regulations.

“The racist mass shooting at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo was one of the darkest days in the history of our state and our nation,” James said in a statement. “We lost 10 innocent lives because a hate-fueled individual was able to make an AR-15 even deadlier through a simple change at home.

“Mean Arms sells the MA Lock device knowing that it can be easily removed to make guns more dangerous, and even gives directions on how to take this action. We cannot undo the devastating harm that was done, but this lawsuit against Mean Arms is part of our ongoing effort to pursue justice for the 10 innocent lives that were unjustly taken.”

According to James’ suit, the MA Lock helps explain how the Buffalo gunman was able to do so much damage with an assault rifle that he purchased legally. In January 2022, the shooter purchased a used, AR-15-style rifle with an MA Lock and a 10-round magazine. He then set about removing the lock almost immediately, according to his online diary.

On Jan. 11, the Buffalo gunman posted a link to a YouTube video that described how to remove the lock with a basic hand drill: “Says you have to drill it out to get it,” he wrote. One week later, he posted a series of photos of a Bushmaster XM-15 rifle that showed he had drilled out the lock. That allowed him to use detachable, 30-round magazines and reload much more quickly during the attack, the lawsuit alleges. In contrast, reloading a fixed 10-round magazine requires a shooter to partially disassemble his weapon.

Mean Arms also provides step-by-step instructions for removing the lock on its product packaging, the Attorney General says.

Both Mean Arms and David Lucas, the registered agent for the Georgia-based company, have described the MA Lock as a tool for gun owners to comply with what the company has termed “intrusive” gun laws. A frequently asked questions page on the manufacturer’s website claims that it “satisfies CA and NY state law” and that the company has “no issue shipping to customers in CA or NY.”

In a June 2022 podcast appearance, a Mean Arms representative -- who identified himself only by his first name, David -- said the company designed many of its products for consumers in those two states, where “they’re not allowed to remove their magazine from a firearm.”

“Our belief is that those laws really don’t make any sense and they shouldn’t be on the books, and they’re probably unconstitutional if they are challenged in the right way,” he said. “But obviously that’s not our job to decide that and we want to help people as much as we can. So we want to innovate and come up with a -- I don’t think loophole is the right word -- but a way around that law that lets people still enjoy their firearms.”

But Mean Arms appears to have revised that stance. Within the past seven weeks, archived web pages show, the company added a flag to the sales page for the MA Lock that reads, “We DO NOT ship MA Locks to NEW YORK.” An identical edit was made to the company’s frequently asked questions page.

Local lawmakers and the gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety applauded the suit. In a statement, Eric Tirschwell, the executive director of Everytown Law, called it an "important" step toward legal accountability for the massacre.

“Assault weapons have no place in our communities, and when reckless actors in the gun industry put profits over public safety and sell products that facilitate the circumvention of laws that keep New Yorkers safe, they must be held to account," Tirschwell said.

The suit is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Sarah Kam and the Environmental Protection Bureau, a unit of the Office of the Attorney General’s Social Justice Division that focuses on public health.