NY AG sues California coin dealer, says 'sales process was permeated with fraud'

A California dealer of gold and silver coins deceived nearly a thousand New Yorkers, many of them elderly, and collected about $10 million in unlawful profits by charging as much as 33% in hidden fees, the state Attorney General's Office said Thursday.
"Virtually every step of the sales process was permeated with fraud," the office said in court papers filed in State Supreme Court in Buffalo.
Lear Capital Inc. of Los Angeles signed up clients through false and misleading statements to invest in precious metals, charging them up to 33% in hidden commissions on over $43 million in sales since 2014, according to the Attorney General's Office. The company also failed to register as a commodity broker-dealer, commodity investment adviser and a telemarketer in New York State, as required by law.
Lear persuaded investors to withdraw money from their investment retirement accounts or other savings to buy the coins or bars, according to the state's lawsuit.
“Simply put, Lear Capital’s business plan relied heavily on cheating nearly 1,000 New Yorkers who were afraid of losing their hard-earned retirement savings out of approximately $10 million," said New York Attorney General Letitia James in a prepared statement. "Lear’s promises of safe investments in precious metals only ended up defrauding New Yorkers out of up to a third of everything they invested through hidden commissions."
Seth E. Pierce, counsel for Lear Capital, called Lear "a top-rated company that has been selling precious metals for more than 20 years."
"Lear provides detailed disclosures, in writing and verbally, to its customers regarding its fees and takes great care to ensure that its sales practices comply fully with the law, including any state registration requirements," Pierce said in a prepared statement. "Far from being cheated or losing one-third of their investment, as the New York Attorney General inaccurately alleges, over time, Lear’s customers have generally profited from their investments in precious metals.
"We look forward to responding to the New York Attorney General's unfounded allegations in court," Pierce said.
The state's lawsuit seeks penalties and restitution, and it also asks for a temporary restraining order to immediately halt what James called Lear's "illegal scheme."
The state's court filing included 13 affidavits from residents across the state, including a few from Western New York, who described their experiences with the company.
A 78-year-old Akron man said he began receiving telephone calls from Lear in 2016 to discuss the precious metals market and various investment opportunities.
The man told the Lear telemarketer that he had held silver bullion as an investment for over 30 years and that he was only interested in investing in bullion. In 2019, after receiving calls from Lear for over two years, the Akron man sent Lear 900 ounces of silver bullion and $20,000 in cash. In exchange he received 36 platinum bars, according to his affidavit.
He said Lear persuaded him to liquidate the gold and silver in his IRA and instead invest in platinum bars and coins purchased through the company, according to his affidavit.
Later that year, he also sent Lear an additional 640 ounces of silver bullion in exchange for more platinum.
"I eventually realized that I had paid approximately $42,300 in cash and silver bullion for approximately $28,000 worth of platinum and in my IRA I sold gold and silver worth approximately $29,000 to purchase platinum worth approximately $19,640," the Akron resident said.
The state's lawsuit described how Lear claimed it had consent from the investors for the 33% commission.
After multiple unrecorded sales calls, Lear would tell investors who had agreed to buy coins that Lear needed to make a recording to verify terms of purchase, according to the filing. Investors were told that they needed to answer “yes” to every question on the recording, that the recording was a formality, and that if they gave any other answer or asked any questions, they would have to start over.
"But the true purpose of the recording was to cheat the investor," according to the lawsuit. "Buried among a series of innocuous questions, Lear asked: “Do you understand that the ask to cost fee is 33%, yes or no.”
The company points to the phrase “ask to cost fee” – a term coined by Kevin DeMeritt, Lear's founder and chairman – as evidence the investors had consented to the commission, according to the state's lawsuit.
The suit seeks records of all of Lear's transactions with all New York residents since 2014 and a full accounting of payments from and to them.
Among other demands, the state seeks full restitution to all residents who lost money and a $5,000 civil penalty against the company and DeMeritt for each deceptive act; and a $10,000 penalty for each deceptive act that affected those 65 and older.