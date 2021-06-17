NY AG sues California coin dealer, says 'sales process was permeated with fraud'

He said Lear persuaded him to liquidate the gold and silver in his IRA and instead invest in platinum bars and coins purchased through the company, according to his affidavit.

Later that year, he also sent Lear an additional 640 ounces of silver bullion in exchange for more platinum.

"I eventually realized that I had paid approximately $42,300 in cash and silver bullion for approximately $28,000 worth of platinum and in my IRA I sold gold and silver worth approximately $29,000 to purchase platinum worth approximately $19,640," the Akron resident said.

The state's lawsuit described how Lear claimed it had consent from the investors for the 33% commission.

After multiple unrecorded sales calls, Lear would tell investors who had agreed to buy coins that Lear needed to make a recording to verify terms of purchase, according to the filing. Investors were told that they needed to answer “yes” to every question on the recording, that the recording was a formality, and that if they gave any other answer or asked any questions, they would have to start over.

"But the true purpose of the recording was to cheat the investor," according to the lawsuit. "Buried among a series of innocuous questions, Lear asked: “Do you understand that the ask to cost fee is 33%, yes or no.”