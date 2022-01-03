NY AG says settlement with California coin dealer returns $6M and ends 'illegal practices'

A California dealer of gold and silver coins will pay $6 million and change business practices to settle a lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney General's Office.

The money from Lear Capital will be distributed to the New York customers "harmed by Lear's misconduct," according to a statement from the office.

“After years of misleading consumers, costing them millions in fees, Lear Capital’s illegal practices end now," Attorney General Letitia James said.

The settlement resolves the state's June lawsuit that alleged Lear fraudulently failed to disclose millions of dollars in commissions the company charged consumers. Lear has agreed to provide New York residents with clear and conspicuous disclosures of its fees and to provide a 24-hour cancellation period for retirement and certain higher-fee transactions. Lear will also enhance its New York complaint tracking procedures, according to the office.

“Lear is pleased to put this matter behind it," said Seth E. Pierce, counsel for Lear. "Lear has always believed that its transaction process was best in class, but looks forward to further enhancing that process and resuming operations in New York.”

