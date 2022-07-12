NWS Buffalo posts small craft advisory for Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has posted an advisory until 5 p.m. Tuesday for small crafts off the shore of Lake Ontario, from its intersection with the Niagara River to Sodus Bay.
Winds between 17 and 23 mph are expected to produce waves between 3 and 5 feet, according to the NWS.
Operators of small watercrafts should be wary of dangerous conditions that could cause the vessel to flip or incur damage, it advised.
Expect scattered showers and storms along and ahead of a cold front crossing western and northcentral NY today. Winds will also be elevated, including on Lakes Erie and Ontario with dangerous swim conditions for some beaches due to high waves that will last through this evening. pic.twitter.com/19HcCYEDKB— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) July 12, 2022
