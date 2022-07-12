 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWS Buffalo posts small craft advisory for Tuesday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
flooding lake ontario HICKEY (copy)

NWS Buffalo has issued an advisory for small watercrafts near the shores of Lake Ontario for Tuesday afternoon.

 John Hickey/News file photo
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has posted an advisory until 5 p.m. Tuesday for small crafts off the shore of Lake Ontario, from its intersection with the Niagara River to Sodus Bay.

Winds between 17 and 23 mph are expected to produce waves between 3 and 5 feet, according to the NWS.

Operators of small watercrafts should be wary of dangerous conditions that could cause the vessel to flip or incur damage, it advised.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

