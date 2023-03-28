The bill that would allow nursing students to substitute simulation lab experience for up to 30% of their clinical training passed the state Assembly on Monday and is headed to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

The bill is aimed at easing the critical nursing shortage by speeding up the process to allow future nurses to qualify to take the national nursing license exam, or NCLEX, and become entry-level nurses in the field.

Can more lab simulations help ease the nursing shortage? Sim labs are playing a greater role in health care education, especially nursing, as technology has improved to allow schools to realistically simulate patient care scenarios as part of their training.

Many Western New York nursing schools lobbied for the bill, arguing that today’s simulation labs actually provide more opportunities for hands-on training and decision-making than many clinical rotations in healthcare facilities, which may consist largely of observation.

“Our state is facing a severe nursing shortage that is exhausting healthcare workers and threatening patient safety,” Assembly member Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, said.

“In addition to providing nurses with better pay and better working conditions, we must increase the number of nurses in the workforce," she said. "This legislation, which was supported by hospitals, universities, and nurses themselves, will go a long way to helping increase the ranks of nurses by allowing schools to enroll and graduate more students.”

Patti Losito, dean of nursing at SUNY Erie Community College, said she was thrilled to hear the bill passed. “This is an exciting opportunity for nursing education in providing experiences that not all students might otherwise have, all in a safe environment,” she said.