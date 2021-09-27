Nursing homes with most unvaccinated workers among WNY's worst-rated

The nursing homes in the Buffalo area with the largest percentage of unvaccinated workers are all also among the worst-rated nursing homes in the region.

The state mandate requiring all nursing home workers to have at least one vaccination shot against Covid took effect Monday.

As of Saturday, 87% of workers in the 70 nursing homes in Western New York had received at least one Covid shot.

But at eight nursing homes in Western New York, more than 20% of the workers were unvaccinated as of Saturday, according to data the nursing homes provided to the state Department of Health.

Some were scrambling to get vaccinated workers from employment agencies to take care of residents.

"We always follow the guidelines set forth by the New York State DOH so if an employee will not receive their vaccination, they will 'no longer be eligible' to be employed by our nursing homes per this New York State mandate," said Jeffrey Jacomowitz, a spokesman for two Buffalo nursing homes, Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing and Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

If the employee decides later to be vaccinated, he or she can reclaim the job at the two nursing homes, Jacomowitz said.