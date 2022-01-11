Nursing homes will soon have to report deals with 'non-arms length' companies

In 2019, 72% of for-profit nursing homes in New York State did business with “non-arms length” companies, according to an analysis of state documents by 1199 Service Employees International Union, which represents thousands of nursing home workers statewide.

The state defines a non-arms length arrangement as one where the nursing home operators do business with an organization that has common ownership or control, where there is a family relationship between the operators and the other organization, or where the operators and other organizations are involved in any other business together.

Owners of nursing homes have repeatedly complained that state funding for their facilities is inadequate, and for-profit owners that do business with related companies say they allow them to create economies of scale that eliminate redundancies and reduce costs at individual nursing homes.

But advocates of nursing home residents, elected officials and 1199SEIU say these non-arms length business arrangements provide the owners with a way to pocket money instead of spending it on the residents entrusted to their care.