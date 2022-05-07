Nurses hope 'Zen Den' will foster more healing in pandemic-battered professions

Sisters of Charity Hospital nurses pitched a plan in 2019 to create a “holistic caring cart” designed to wheel into a unit to help take down the emotional temperature when someone on staff felt overwhelmed.

The pandemic struck as the idea flowed slowly through the approval process – until it was decided that instead of a cart, Sisters staff could use a whole new relaxation room to get away for some self-care.

“On a daily basis, everything is a struggle,” said Jennifer Simon, nurse supervisor on the 3 South Unit. “Staffing. Patient care. We're just working together as a team as best we can.”

The hospital spiritual care team helped create the new Zen Den, which is tucked into a quiet space off the third-floor inpatient units. It’s open around the clock and features soft light, a recliner and massage chair. Aromatherapy and soft music help set the mood.

A framed sign with the words “you got this!” hangs on the wall above a tabletop covered with an open gratitude journal and bucketful of inspirational books, magazines and pamphlets.

“It’s a very peaceful place,” Simon said. “You can like close your eyes and relax.”

The 200-square-foot space opened last month, as nurses and other front-line hospital staff continue to process a pandemic that laid bare the fault lines in their profession. At Sisters, at least, it has become a symbol of greater change they would like to see going forward.

“There needs to be a place for people to sort out and vent about some of the post-traumatic stress that they're dealing with,” said Laurie Laugeman, who secured the $3,000 grant from the American Holistic Nurses Association that helped pay for the new surroundings. “This is designed as a place where you can release some of that.”

The 38-year nursing veteran, association leader in the region, also has worked to bring mindfulness meditation, stretching and other stress-busters onto her 3 South unit.

There has been precious little time for that during most of the pandemic. Instead, Simon and Laugeman talked about staff grateful to squeeze in a 15-minute break and half-hour lunch during 12-hour shifts in a unit focused largely on cardiovascular care.

The Zen Den, they said, will provide an occasional getaway after the toughest of moments.

“Self-based care is where we hopefully focus on caring for ourselves, caring for our colleagues,” Laugeman said. “If we do those two things, we can better care for our patients and families.”

That task has hit a crisis point for staff, which cannot help but impact patients and health care institutions.

Last weekend, three leading nurses and a mental health counselor took to the stage at the annual Association of Health Care Journalists conference in Austin, Texas, to unabashedly declare it is time to remove the figurative capes from front-line health care workers.

The hero label, while well-meaning, stripped away too much of the responsibility for pandemic response from other Americans and pressed it far too firmly onto those who undergird the health care system, the panelists stressed.

Far too many of these trained professionals continue to struggle as a result, according to the “Covid-19 Impact Assessment Survey – The Second Year,” released in March by the American Nurses Foundation.

Nine in 10 of the almost 12,000 nurses surveyed in January said their workplace slogs through staffing shortages – a perennial challenge worsened by the pandemic.

Two-thirds said they experienced increased bullying at work during the last year – by patients and colleagues – while one-third reported increased incidents of physical violence in their workplaces.

Nearly half those younger than 35 said they have sought mental health support since March 2020, while two-thirds who started their careers during the last five years say they already are burned out.

More than half in these age groups say they do not believe their organization cares about their well-being – which helps explain why similar percentages seek to leave the profession or are at least considering it.

“We don't need a banner,” Amanda Choflet, assistant professor of nursing at San Diego State University, told journalists. “We need material resources. We need staffing. We need institutional and structural change.”

