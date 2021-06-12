Nurses and technicians at Lockport hospital ratify new contract

Nearly 200 registered nurses and technicians at Lockport's bankrupt Eastern Niagara Hospital have ratified a new contract.

Catholic Health has announced plans to build a new hospital in the Town of Lockport. Eastern Niagara, which signed a management agreement with Catholic Health after filing for bankruptcy, will close when the new, smaller hospital opens around Jan. 1, 2023.

The union contract runs through March 2023, but it won't carry over to the new facility, said April Ezzell, spokeswoman for Local 1199, Service Employees International Union, United Healthcare Workers East. She said Friday that the union wants a bridging deal with Catholic Health.

The workers received a 2.25% pay raise, plus bonuses of $1,400 for full-time employees and $1,100 for part-timers, Ezzell said. "There were no concessions at all," she added.

"Our nurses and technicians are critical to our current and future hospital operations. This agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to meeting the health care needs of the Eastern Niagara community," hospital CEO Anne E. McCaffrey said.

