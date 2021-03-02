Nuns, other homebound to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to Erie County

The homebound, especially nuns, will receive the 200 doses of newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine that officials expect to arrive in Erie County by the end of the week.

“We know that there’s an issue with the nuns,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday. “We will be vaccinating the nuns that have been, unfortunately, unable to get it. They qualify based on age, and they’re homebound.”

Infirm nuns wait for Covid-19 shots after 6 die at Cheektowaga convent Elderly nuns living in congregate settings in Western New York have yet to be vaccinated, raising fears that the virus will spread unchecked in motherhouses.

The Johnson & Johnson doses are being targeted to those who are homebound because it's a single-dose vaccine, Poloncarz said.

The homebound individuals who will be first in line for the first shipment of the third vaccine are still being identified, he said.

He also said some of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may go to a senior complex with homebound residents.

Six Felician sisters died of Covid-19 as the result an outbreak at their Cheektowaga convent that infected 22 nuns in November and December.

Coronavirus outbreaks have devastated convents and motherhouses across the country, including one a month ago in Kentucky, where 28 of 35 nuns tested positive and two women died from Covid-19.