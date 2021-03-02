 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nuns, other homebound to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to Erie County
0 comments

Nuns, other homebound to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to Erie County

Support this work for $1 a month
Felician nuns who died of Covid-19

Six Felician nuns from a convent in Cheektowaga died of Covid-19 in November and December 2020. Clockwise, from top left, are Sister Mary Christinette Lojewski, 89, died Nov. 7; Sister Mary Michele Mazur, 92, died Nov. 28; Sister Christine Marie Nizialek, 70, died Nov. 29; Sister Mary Bronisia Muzalewski, 95, died Dec. 7; and Sister Mary Felicia Golembiewski-Dove, 86, died Dec. 11; and Sister Mary DeAngelis Nowak, 86, died Dec. 14.

The homebound, especially nuns, will receive the 200 doses of newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine that officials expect to arrive in Erie County by the end of the week.

“We know that there’s an issue with the nuns,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday. “We will be vaccinating the nuns that have been, unfortunately, unable to get it. They qualify based on age, and they’re homebound.”

The Johnson & Johnson doses are being targeted to those who are homebound because it's a single-dose vaccine, Poloncarz said.

The homebound individuals who will be first in line for the first shipment of the third vaccine are still being identified, he said.

He also said some of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may go to a senior complex with homebound residents.

Six Felician sisters died of Covid-19 as the result an outbreak at their Cheektowaga convent that infected 22 nuns in November and December.

Coronavirus outbreaks have devastated convents and motherhouses across the country, including one a month ago in Kentucky, where 28 of 35 nuns tested positive and two women died from Covid-19. 

Without vaccinations soon, local nuns have worried about more infections and more deaths in area convents. Advanced age, pre-existing medical conditions and close living quarters make communities of nuns especially susceptible to the virus.

There are about 80 Felician nuns in the Buffalo area, according to Sister Noel Marie Gabriel, who coordinates health care for the Felician Sisters of North America.

About 50 Felician sisters reside at the Cheektowaga convent known as the Villa Center, said Gabriel. The Cheektowaga convent has been on lockdown since November, with Felicians staying put and not allowing anyone inside.

Many congregations of nuns provide nursing care on-site for their most frail sisters.

Nursing homes have been prioritized for vaccines for weeks in New York, but communities of sisters haven’t been afforded similar accommodations. The state designated nursing homes and health care workers as having 1A priority status for getting the vaccine. Residents in Western New York nursing homes first began receiving Covid-19 shots in late December.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Local government steps up

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead
Crime News

Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead

  • Updated
  • 9 min to read

Federal prosecutors are looking for organized crime activities in a widespread investigation, just four years after the special agent in charge of the Buffalo FBI office said, “Some of the individuals who were leaders of the Mafia are still around. But their organized crime activities don’t exist anymore."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News