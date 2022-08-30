Number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Erie County goes up for the second straight week

New cases of Covid-19 reported in Erie County for the week that ended Saturday went up 12% from the previous week, according to data released Tuesday by the Erie County Department of Health.

There were 1,454 Covid-19 cases reported for the week, compared to 1,301 the week before. This marks the second straight week in which reported cases of the virus have risen. The county's data does not include at-home tests, local health officials said.

Meanwhile, the weekly Covid-19 positivity rate for Erie County was 13.5%, an increase from the previous week's positivity rate of 12.9%. The seven-day case rate for Covid-19 per 100,000 people in Erie County was reported at 152.4, which is up from 136.3 the week prior.

Erie County is at a "medium" community level this week based on indicators from the Centers for Disease Control, which is a shift from "low" the previous week.

New Covid-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population over a seven-day period exceeded 10.0 admissions, according to data available to the CDC. As a result, transmission in Erie County remains "high," per CDC community transmission metrics.