Number of households without power drops below 900

About 500 households in Buffalo remained without electricity early Wednesday morning, according to National Grid.
There were 881 customers without power in Erie and Niagara counties shortly after 7 a.m., the utility reported on its website.
Here's a breakdown of where the bulk of the outages remain:
• Buffalo - 504
Support Local Journalism
• Cheektowaga - 193
• Lackawanna - 86
• Amherst - 50
• North Tonawanda - 19
• Town of Tonawanda - 15
NYSEG reported no customers in the area without power shortly after 7 a.m.