Number of households without power drops below 900

Buffalo Blizzard Coverage

Raymond Santiago observes the snow in his neighborhood after shoveling snow by his front door in Buffalo on Dec. 27, 2022. Santiago, who's been in Buffalo for 35 years, says this is one of the worst snowstorms he's seen in the city. 

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
About 500 households in Buffalo remained without electricity early Wednesday morning, according to National Grid.

There were 881 customers without power in Erie and Niagara counties shortly after 7 a.m., the utility reported on its website.

Cars remain abandoned on the Scajaquada Expressway and Delaware Avenue "S-Curves" several days after the Blizzard of 2022. The nearby 1901 Pan American Exposition neighborhood is a winter wonderland buried beneath a deep layer of snow.

Here's a breakdown of where the bulk of the outages remain:

• Buffalo - 504

• Cheektowaga - 193

• Lackawanna - 86

• Amherst - 50

• North Tonawanda - 19

• Town of Tonawanda - 15

NYSEG reported no customers in the area without power shortly after 7 a.m.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

