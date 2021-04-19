NTSB: No evidence of mechanical problems in Great Valley plane crash

The small plane that crashed April 7 in Cattaraugus County showed no evidence it had any mechanical problems before it crashed, killing an 80-year-old passenger, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Monday.
One witness told investigators he saw the Cessna 177B bank at 90 degrees shortly after it took off from Great Valley Airport.
Another witness said she saw the plane bounce a couple times before becoming airborne, and the aircraft was about 20 feet off the ground when she saw the tops of both wings as the plane made a hard turn to the left.
The plane was "low" and "late" taking off, the second witness, who lives adjacent to the runway, told NTSB investigators.
William H. Mandelare, 80, of Brockport, was killed in the crash, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office. The pilot, Raymond E. Groetsch, 72, also of Brockport, was seriously injured in the crash, which happened at 2:08 p.m.
The pair, both of whom were licensed pilots, were flying back to Brockport. Groetsch owned the fixed-wing, single-engine plane.
Support Local Journalism
"Examination of the airframe and engine revealed no evidence of pre-accident mechanical malfunctions or anomalies that would have precluded normal operation," investigators wrote in the preliminary report.
Mandelare and Groetsch had flown earlier that day from Ledgedale Airpark in Brockport to Great Valley to meet another pilot for lunch, according to the NTSB report.
The other pilot took off from the airport in a separate aircraft just before Mandelare and Groetsch. He told investigators there may have been a slight tailwind at the time of his takeoff, "but it was not strong enough to move the windsock."
Another pilot based at the airport described the weather to investigators as "an absolute perfect day to fly," according to the report.
The plane crashed in a field about 2,250 feet down and about 50 feet to the left from the approach end of the airport's runway, investigators determined.
The NTSB's investigation into the crash is continuing.