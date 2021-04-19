NTSB: No evidence of mechanical problems in Great Valley plane crash

The small plane that crashed April 7 in Cattaraugus County showed no evidence it had any mechanical problems before it crashed, killing an 80-year-old passenger, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Monday.

One witness told investigators he saw the Cessna 177B bank at 90 degrees shortly after it took off from Great Valley Airport.

Another witness said she saw the plane bounce a couple times before becoming airborne, and the aircraft was about 20 feet off the ground when she saw the tops of both wings as the plane made a hard turn to the left.

The plane was "low" and "late" taking off, the second witness, who lives adjacent to the runway, told NTSB investigators.

William H. Mandelare, 80, of Brockport, was killed in the crash, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office. The pilot, Raymond E. Groetsch, 72, also of Brockport, was seriously injured in the crash, which happened at 2:08 p.m.

The pair, both of whom were licensed pilots, were flying back to Brockport. Groetsch owned the fixed-wing, single-engine plane.

