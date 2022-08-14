Now you can read magazines online via the Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries

More than 3,000 popular magazines now can be downloaded and read on any device through the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library System.

Titles include Us Weekly, the New Yorker, National Geographic and HGTV Magazine.

Anyone with a library card can read digital magazines on the library reading app Libby, just like eBooks and eAudiobooks. They also can be found at buffalo.overdrive.com, where Libby is available for downloading.

There are no waiting lists or holds on digital magazines, a library spokesman noted. They do not count toward checkout limits and can be renewed.

Books and magazines can be read or listened to for free with a valid library card. The service is compatible will all major computers and devices. All titles automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees.