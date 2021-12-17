'Now is not the time to travel': Canada to reimpose border testing requirement Tuesday

WASHINGTON – Starting Tuesday, Canadians returning to their home country will once again have to show proof of a negative PCR test for Covid-19 even if they've just made short visits to the U.S. – a move that's likely to lead to canceled family Christmas visits and holiday shopping trips.

Canadian officials, at a news briefing Friday, described the move as an attempt to discourage travel as the omicron variant spreads rapidly on both sides of the border.

“I will say it again: Now is not the time to travel,” said Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos. “We know how difficult it is for Canadians to have to postpone their travel to visit families or friends or to take a break abroad. We are also aware of the many Canadians who are listening and are canceling their trips. These Canadians are leading by example and helping protect the health of their family, their community and of themselves. We do not want you to be stranded or sick abroad.”

The return of the testing requirement will come only three weeks after the country started allowing Canadians to visit the U.S. for 72 hours or less without showing proof of a negative test upon their return.