We're about to see something we haven't experienced in nearly half a year: temperature in the 70s.

The National Weather Service says the temperature Wednesday will be about 72. The last time the temperature was in the 70s was Nov. 6, when we set a record for the date of 74 degrees.

"Looks like there could be some showers and thunderstorms around in the morning," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh. "There might be a break after those move through before the main front comes in tomorrow night."

If there is a break in early to mid-afternoon and the sun comes out, temperatures could go even higher, he said.

"You could easily see mid-70s if the sunshine would break through the clouds," Alumbaugh said.

But we probably won't break the record high of 80 degrees for April 5.

It also will be breezy Wednesday, with winds increasing to 16 to 21 mph Wednesday afternoon. Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday night.