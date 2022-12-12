November snowstorm yields a K-9 hero in West Seneca

Normally, Louie, a 7-year-old black Labrador mix who makes his home in West Seneca, is a pretty timid dog.

His owners, John and Bonnie Catanzaro, say Louie has a laid-back personality and stays away from the sound of lawn mowers, or anything with a loud motor.

But on a Friday night in the middle of the November snowstorm, he approached a neighbor's driveway where a snowblower was running loudly to help save the life of a man in distress.

Across the street from his owners' Oakbrook Drive home, the 60-pound rescue dog from Open Arms in Buffalo found neighbor Bob Romanowski after he had a heart attack and collapsed while snow blowing his driveway on the night of Nov 18.

“It’s almost like he went against all of his fears to go find Bob,” Bonnie Catanzaro said three weeks after the incident. “When we tell people the story, they say they get goosebumps hearing it. We couldn’t believe it happened.”

Romanowski is now recovering and feeling well, but if not for Louie, he may not have been found in time by anyone else that night with snowbanks piled high, making his collapsed body difficult to spot.

Louie ran over to where Romanowski was laying and barked until his owner John Catanzaro came over and discovered Romanowski.

"It is crazy," Romanowski, 73, said. "I tell the story to other people and they're just amazed by it. That dog and my neighbors are the ones who deserve all the credit."

Two Western New Yorkers died while shoveling or snow blowing during the lake-effect snowstorm, which dumped nearly 7 feet of snow on some Southtowns neighborhoods, but that did not include Romanowski, thanks in part to the instincts of Louie.

"I'm a very fortunate person," Romanowski said. "I'm feeling good, pacing myself and doing the things I'm supposed to."

It had snowed so much that day, John Catanzaro couldn’t let Louie out into their backyard to go to the bathroom, so he took him out to the driveway in the front of his family’s house.

Louie ran right to his neighbor’s home, across the street about a house farther down from his, pivoted past the running snowblower and stood next to the fallen Romanowski.

John Catanzaro, who couldn’t yet see why his dog had run over to the Romanowski’s and was barking, said he was surprised Louie was not listening to his calls to return, so he left his driveway to walk over to his neighbor’s house.

He signaled for Louie to come with him as he walked across the street, but the dog would not leave the neighbor’s driveway. That’s when John Catanzaro saw Romanowski lying next to the snowblower.

He began talking loudly to Romanowski to see if he was hurt, but his neighbor was initially unresponsive. Romanowski’s wife, Mary Ann, had just had foot surgery, rendering her immobile, so he had to run home to get a phone and call for help.

John Cantanzaro, now with his wife, ran back over to Romanowski, who had become responsive but was not quite right. One neighbor, who used to work as a nurse, came over to help.

Making things worse, their street was not plowed, so a front loader had to be called in to dig a path for the ambulance, which got stuck at the end of the road. It took almost an hour before emergency services could arrive.

First responders determined from initial tests that Romanowski’s blood pressure and heart rate were low, the Catanzaros said.

“We don’t even know how long he had been laying there,” John Catanzaro said. “Initially, I was going to walk Louie down the road to the right, but he ran left.”

“If Louie would have followed John and turned right, who knows how long Bob would have laid there,” his wife added.

As it turns out, one of Romanowski’s arteries to his heart was nearly 100% blocked and others also had blockages, so he had two stents placed in his chest. He’s now back at home, and his sons have come from out of town to care for him and his wife.

"I was out shoveling and felt a little lightheaded and the next thing I know I hear Louis barking and my neighbor John was kind of yelling for me in my face," Romanowski said.

It was so out of character for Louie to do what he did that he had to have known something was wrong that night, John Catanzaro said.

“He just did everything against what he would typically do,” he said. “I just think animals are that intuitive. I truly believe he ran over there intentionally.”

Romanowski gave the Catanzaros a $150 gift card to a pet store and they plan to use it to spoil their heroic dog with presents for Christmas. Romanowski now also has a photo of Louie as the screen saver on his cellphone.

The Catanzaros and Romanowskis have been neighbors for 22 years, and John used to live around the corner growing up so he delivered Bob’s newspapers as a paperboy at 12.

John Catanzaro, now 52, also took Bob Romanowski to the hospital a few years ago when Romanowski broke his leg after a fall from the roof onto his front porch.

Bonnie Romanowski said she joked with her neighbor during a recent visit, saying, “That’s it, three strikes and you’re done.”

“I told Bob we have to stop meeting like this,” John Catanzaro said.