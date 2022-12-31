Notable 2022 deaths of people who left an impact on Buffalo

The earth-shattering shocks of the Tops Markets massacre and the deadly Christmas blizzard deepened the sense of sorrow and loss that Buffalo and Western New York felt in 2022.

If there was any consolation to be found, it came from the quieting of the Covid-19 pandemic and its restrictions. Finally, the dearly departed could be properly mourned again at memorial gatherings, and those in grief could be more personally comforted.

Our hearts were touched again and again as we recognized familiar names and faces of those who were no longer among us. Some of them brightened our spirits with their achievements. Others enhanced our everyday lives by working for the betterment of the community and the world at large. Looking back, we are grateful to have known them and for the times we have been able to share.

Here are some of the notable people who died in 2022 and left an impact on the Buffalo area:

Peter C. Andrews, grandson of the founder of the Buffalo Courier-Express, started his career with the paper as a photographer and became its Washington bureau chief during the 1968 Presidential campaign. He went to China and the Soviet Union with President Nixon and skied with President Ford. In retirement, he provided major philanthropic support to local cultural institutions, notably the Burchfield Penney Art Center and the Irish Classical Theatre Company's Andrews Theatre. He died Aug. 24. He was 96.

* * *

Douglas H. Baker, who founded an ambulance company at the age of 19 with a single ambulance, revolutionized medical transportation in Western New York in his constant search for ways to improve the speed and effectiveness of emergency service. He introduced phone links between first responders and hospitals, started a school to train mobile medics and created Mercy Flight, the first medical helicopter service in New York State. He died Aug. 19. He was 79.

* * *

Bill Dando was assistant football coach for four years at the University at Buffalo before it abolished the program in 1970, then was called back in as head coach when it was revived in 1977. Rebuilding from scratch, he went on to lead the Bulls for 13 seasons, including a squad that had a 9-2 record in 1986 and was ranked 20th in the nation. The winningest football coach in UB history, he stepped down in 1989 with 59 victories. He died at the age of 89 on Feb. 15.

* * *

Dr. Jonathan D. Daniels, 53; Jordan A. Daniels, 27; and Jensen A. Daniels, 23, a pediatrician and his daughters who perished in a Buffalo house fire on July 4. Daniels was one of only four Black pediatricians in the Buffalo area and among only three dozen Black physicians. In addition to his practice at Urban Family Practice, he served as associate director of admissions at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.

* * *

Victor N. Farley, an attorney who was expert in tax law, used his tactical skills to make the Republican Party a viable force in heavily Democratic Erie County during his tenure as GOP county chairman from 1978 to 1989. He engineered the election victories of County Executive Edward J. Rutkowski in 1979 and 1983, strategically supported Buffalo Mayor James D. Griffin and was a power broker in Albany and Washington. He died Feb. 11. He was 89.

* * *

Tilke K. Hill, 43, was an actress and filmmaker who also served as director of the Buffalo International Film Festival. She worked as an actress for film and stage in Buffalo, New York City and Los Angeles. She also worked as a stage and film director in those cities. Her honors included an Artvoice Artie Award for Outstanding Debuts for the 2011 musical "The Furies of Mother Jones," and a 2014 Dreamer Award for her work in the film "Elizabeth Bathory," winning recognition for the Best Performance of a Western New York Actress. She died Jan. 19.

* * *

Gerda Weissman Klein, who weighed 68 pounds when she was freed from a Nazi prison camp in 1945, married one of the American soldiers who liberated her, came to Kenmore and raised a family. The first of her 10 books, "All but My Life," which recounted her ordeal, was adapted for an Oscar-winning documentary. She took her compelling story to many venues, including the United Nations General Assembly and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. She died April 3. She was 97.

* * *

Bob Lanier was an All-Western New York basketball player at Bennett High School and an All-America selection at St. Bonaventure University, where he led the team into the NCAA Final Four in 1970 and still holds school records for scoring and rebounds. A first-round draft pick by the Detroit Pistons, he was chosen to play in seven NBA All-Star games and holds the team record for best scoring average. In 14 seasons with the Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks, he scored 19,248 total points and was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992. He was 73 when he died on May 10.

* * *

Dr. Jack Lippes discovered early in his practice as an obstetrician and gynecologist that what his patients wanted was a reliable way to plan for having babies. He found the answer by improving on the design of alternative birth control that the medical community had previously shunned – the intrauterine device (IUD). Known as the Lippes Loop, it was adopted worldwide and became standard against which all subsequent birth control methods are measured. Acclaimed internationally as a population control expert, he died Dec. 7. He was 98.

* * *

Jerry Livingston, 67, was a revered funk, jazz and gospel bassist who played and toured with Rick James. He appeared on five of James’ albums and was a member of his Stone City Band. Livingston served as a mentor to many young musicians in the Buffalo area. He died March 17.

* * *

Don Luce supported American intervention in Vietnam, at first, when he went to the Central Highlands as an agricultural expert, but after witnessing the misery the conflict brought to the people he worked with, he became one of the nation's most prominent opponents of the war. Moving to Western New York full time in his 60s, he applied his energies to improving the lives of the unfortunate in Niagara Falls through Community Missions of Niagara Frontier. He died Nov. 17. He was 88.

* * *

Joseph Piccillo, 85, who gained wide renown for creating bold images of horses that virtually leaped from their frames, not only went against the prevailing trend for abstract act, but also did something artists of his stature rarely do – he kept his job in academia. As a longtime assistant professor at SUNY Buffalo State, he fostered the careers of many younger artists, notably Cindy Sherman and Robert Longo, and encouraged them as they founded Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center. He died Sept. 26. He was 85.

* * *

Dr. Donald P. Pinkel, 95, began looking for a treatment for Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common cancer in children, in the 1950s when he was chief of pediatrics at what is now Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. After he went to Memphis, Tenn., to build St. Jude's Children's Research Center, he and Dr. Lucius F. Sinks, who succeeded him at Roswell Park, joined with other oncologists to develop “Total Therapy,” using a combination of several drugs to achieve a dramatic improvement in the survival rate from the disease, which had been almost always fatal. Dr. Pinkel, who died March 9, was 95. Dr. Sinks also was instrumental in founding the Kevin Guest House, the model for hospital guest houses across the nation. He was 91 when he died June 3.

***

Ten lives were lost on a Saturday afternoon in May during a racist mass shooting that shocked and shattered Buffalo. They were:

Celestine Chaney, 65, a grandmother, brain cancer survivor and churchgoer.

Roberta Drury, 32, who had moved to Buffalo to care for her brother after a bone marrow transplant.

Andre Mackniel, 53, a dad who worked as a cook in a restaurant and loved playing the guitar and writing poems.

Katherine Massey, 72, an ardent advocate for civil rights and education who worked to lift up Buffalo's Black community.

Margus D. Morrison, 52, father of six children who had worked since 1999 as a school bus aide for Buffalo Public School's Stanley M. Makowski Early Childhood Center No. 99.

Heyward Patterson, 67, a father and church deacon who volunteered at a soup kitchen and drove people to and from the grocery store.

Aaron W. Salter, 55, a beloved security guard at Tops Markets, retired Buffalo police officer and father who loved electric cars.

Geraldine Talley, 62, a proud mother who loved to bake cupcakes and cookies for her family and co-workers.

Ruth Whitfield, 86, a great-grandmother who sang in her church choir and visited her husband every day in a nursing home.

Pearl Young, 77, a grandmother and mainstay of her church's soup kitchen who taught Sunday school and worked as a substitute teacher at Burgard High School.

***

Other notable deaths in 2022:

Andy Anselmo, 98, voice teacher to stars such as Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett and Mandy Patinkin, died March 20.

Crystal Barton, 70, longtime principal whose name was synonymous with McKinley High School, died June 14.

Catherine G. Mullen Bauer, 100, taught four generations of dance students, died Jan. 10.

Al Bemiller, 84, offensive lineman with two-time AFL champion Buffalo Bills in the 1960s, died Nov. 20.

Eddie Brady, 70, beloved downtown Buffalo tavern owner who inspired an off-Broadway play, died June 12.

Leo J. Fallon, 95, retired State Appellate Court Judge and former Hamburg supervisor, died Sept. 17.

David R. Fuller, 95, musicologist who brought the famous Fisk Organ to UB, died June 19.

Walter M. Fuszara, 93, the night streets were his beat as Buffalo News police reporter, died Aug. 2.

Susan Gaska, 72, advocate for women who revived YWCA of Western New York, died July 9.

Rev. William Gillison, 79, pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church for more than 40 years, died July 4.

Judy Benjamin Goodyear, 83, trail-blazing local real estate broker with Stovroff & Herman, died Jan. 21.

Eugene “Gino” Grasso, 74, former Mickey Rats City Bar owner devoted to helping those in need, died July 25.

Dr. Leon Henderson, 90, who oversaw personnel matters in the Buffalo Public Schools for more than 20 years, died Aug. 2.

Dick Hirsch, 89, author, longtime columnist for Buffalo Business First and WNED-TV host, died Oct. 1.

James J. Jankowiak, 74, former Cheektowaga supervisor and Erie County parks commissioner, died April 10.

Donald R. “Donny” Jenczka, music director for countless productions in local theaters, died June 1.

Pat Swift MacClennan, 87, Buffalo News columnist who championed women's issues, died July 17.

Peter McNab, 70, forward with Sabres' 1975 Stanley Cup finalists and longtime color commentator for the Colorado Avalanche, died Nov. 6.

John Michalski, 61, a State Supreme Court justice, died April 5.

Joseph D. Mintz, 89, State Supreme Court justice for three decades, died July 30.

Ihor Moroz, 77, leader in Ukrainian community who kept Old World culture alive, died April 6.

Orville T. Murphy, 95, professor, master of UB's Rachel Carson College and old-time harmonica player, died Jan. 9.

William A. O'Loughlin Jr., 83, Amherst councilman, financial adviser and host of "The Money Show" on WBEN, died July 12.

Jennifer Orr, 33, burlesque dancer, comedian and Shea’s publicist, died Nov. 15.

Francis J. Pordum, 76, assemblyman represented the Southtowns in Albany for 14 years, died Aug. 6.

Miguel "Miggy" Rodriguez, 47, longtime Buffalo News high school sports reporter, died Jan. 31.

Gerry Rising, 95, professor and nature columnist for The Buffalo News and Buffalo Spree, died Dec. 9.

Sara Rogers, 29, celebrated artist and musician struck while riding her bike, died June 17.

Herbert M. Siegel, 85, prominent and colorful divorce attorney, died May 13.

Ed Smith, 77, concert promoter who revived Melody Fair and the Tralfamadore Cafe, died Nov. 8.

Penny J. Williams, 79, award-winning TV reporter and journalism teacher, died Nov. 10.