Not so fast: West Seneca councilwoman wants to reduce speed limits

Susan Kims has lived on Covington Drive in West Seneca for more than 40 years, and speeding cars have always been a problem, she said.

"Just recently, over a three-month period, we had three rollover accidents on our street," Kims said.

Several times over the years, she has petitioned the town to lower the speed limit on the road, with little luck.

"It would always be crickets. No response," she said.

But now that she has been serving on the Town Board since January, she has access to information she did not have before. And she found out the town can't change the 35 mph speed limit on its residential streets, only the New York State Department of Transportation can.

Kims learned that West Seneca is considered a town under state law. But there also is a provision for a "suburban town." And suburban towns, as well as towns with more than 50,000 people, do have the authority to set the speed limit on their town roads.

It is not just her street she is concerned with. When she was campaigning for the Town Board seat, many people told her speeding was an issue on other streets, as well.

"We have residential neighborhoods with speed limits of 35 mph with no crosswalks, where our children face a challenge when attempting to cross to the opposite side of the street. We also have many residential streets which have no curbs to possibly slow a vehicle that that may have lost control," Kims said at the last Town Board meeting.

She plans to have the Town Board consider a proposal to designate itself a suburban town.

Town Supervisor Gary A. Dickson said the town has gotten lots of complaints about speeding.

"I imagine everybody does," he said, but he added, "On many residential streets, 35 mph seems fast."

The town has allocated more funds to police for speed enforcement, he said.

Town officials believe it could make a difference if a motorist is driving 40 mph down a street and is ticketed for going 10 mph over the speed limit instead of 5 mph if the speed limit remains at 35 mph. The limit could not be set lower than 30 mph, Kims said.

If the measure is passed, it would apply only to town roads. Most major thoroughfares in the town are state or county roads.

A public hearing would be held, and residents could petition the town to put the measure up for a public vote, Dickson said.

"It’s not a big issue, unless you have little ones and it's your street they are speeding on," Kims said, adding, "You can’t have a policeman on every street."

