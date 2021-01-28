'Not ready to just go fishing and golfing,' Chris Collins returns – as social media influencer?

Kate Eskew, a local progressive activist and former candidate for Erie County Legislature, responded to Collins' initial tweet with a video of comedian Larry David saying: "Nobody wants you here!"

Meanwhile, Torin Rozzelle, a former aide to Nate McMurray, the Democrat who nearly beat Collins in 2018 – reacted with fury.

"I wonder what @Nate_McMurray and his followers have to say about you having the gall to show your face again," Rozelle tweeted. "You defrauded investors. You lied to your constituents. You wave being pardoned by Trump around like a badge of honor. How do you sleep at night?"

And Citizens for Real Leadership in NY27 – a group that began as "Citizens Against Collins" – tweeted: "I want to hear you BEG FOR FORGIVENESS for betraying the tens of thousands of hard-working moms, dads, students & seniors living & working & dying in #NY27. You lied to us, stole our right to representation & silenced our voices. And all in the name of #GREED."

Collins, who also served four years as Erie County executive, said he has no plans to run again for public office. He said he plans to use his social media platforms to weigh in on issues such as help for small business or the minimum wage, including current bills before Congress.