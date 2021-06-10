Not playing chicken: What the wing shortage means for Buffalo, and what happens next

Wylke's concern is that the prices will never go back down near where they were – even after supply catches up with demand.

"Prices never really go down," he said. "People get used to paying the price of charging more."

Don't expect to save much money making your own wings at home. In-store frozen wings sales increased by 37.2% from 2019 to 2020. Now, prices are up at club stores and supermarkets. Out-of-stocks are common.

Switching to boneless wings won't help, either. Whole-bird prices are up 56% from last year and, to top it off, restaurants are facing higher prices on fryer oil, as well. The same 35-pound box of oil that cost about $20 in July now runs as much as $47.

Chicken and oil are likely not the last supply disruptions restaurants and consumers will have to contend with.

Coffee supplies are running low and wholesale prices are climbing, as Brazil deals with its worst drought in nearly a century. Ketchup, particularly that in packets, has been in short supply, though Heinz has vowed to increase production by a quarter. Increased home shipping is pushing up the price of cardboard boxes – an increase likely to affect just about anything that gets delivered to a restaurant.