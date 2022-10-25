Not much change in number of new Covid-19 cases in Erie County

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Erie County remained almost steady last week after a decline of 17% the week before.

County Health Department officials announced Tuesday that the total of 1,311 cases during the week ending Oct. 22 was only 11 more than the previous week's 1,300. Two weeks ago, the total was 1,558. Results from at-home tests were not included.

New cases in Buffalo accounted for 30.4% of the reports in Erie County. The city's population accounts for 29.2% of all county residents.

The seven-day case rate per 100,000 persons was 137.4, up slightly from 136.2 the previous week. The county still remains in the "medium" ranking of Covid-19 community levels set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the CDC's community transmission ratings, Erie County also continues to have a "high" rating, health officials noted.

Wastewater surveillance data in Erie County showed Covid-19 viral particles in 60% to 79% of the samples collected in the Big Sister, Bird Island and City of Tonawanda sewer collection areas, officials reported. Lesser amounts were seen in the Amherst, Kenmore-Tonawanda, Lackawanna and Southtowns sewersheds.