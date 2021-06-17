'Not a plan ... a strategy': State wants more private sector development in Niagara Falls

"I know that often folks are impatient," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said. "But what's most important is, this is a well-thought-out plan, and I think that we as residents of the City of Niagara Falls see that there is a future for us here. We're going to be able to get these things pulled together, so I'm excited."

"We had a robust public outreach," said Paul Ray, USA Niagara senior project manager.

He said that from December 2019 to April 2020, the state and PAU heard from about 1,400 people, via email lists, online surveys and pop-up events at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center and the Power City Eatery.

The "four pillars" of the PAU strategy are to make the city's history more "legible" for visitors; to connect the development sites with each other and Niagara Falls State Park; providing temporary attractions to provide "critical mass" on vacant sites until they are sold; and to fill in the sites with mixed-use development.

The state has a couple of its own ideas. One is a new observation deck amid the trees on the slope beside the newly opened staircase that leads from Buffalo Avenue to the strip of state parkland along the upper Niagara River rapids.

Such a deck would offer "spectacular" views of Goat Island without being a tower, Vilardo said.