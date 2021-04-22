 Skip to main content
Northwest Bank, Belmont unveil financial education center
Belmont Financial Education Center

Northwest Bank and Belmont Housing Resources of WNY have opened a new financial education center.

 Matt Glynn/Buffalo News

When Northwest Bank committed to opening a new branch on Jefferson Avenue, the bank developed a companion idea: supporting a financial education center in the neighborhood.

The branch is up and running, and now the Belmont Financial Education Center is, too, just down the street from the branch. Northwest is sponsoring the center while Belmont Housing Resources of Western New York staffs it. The center provides free financial education coaching, counseling and educational workshops.

The center is attached to a new People Inc. apartment building just north of Masten Park that represents renewal in the corridor. Officials from the Pennsylvania-based bank – including president and CEO Ron Seiffert – Belmont and elected leaders gathered for a grand opening on Thursday.

Mayor Byron Brown called the center an example of "economic development done right," by involving and listening to the community for the project.

"This Belmont Financial Education Center will help to close the racial wealth gap that exists in the City of Buffalo," Brown said. "We'll see people that live on the East Side of Buffalo being able to put their children through college, be able to invest in homes, be able to start businesses, and retire in comfort and security."

John Golding, Northwest's head of consumer and business banking, said the center builds on the commitment the bank made with its branch up the street. "It's another part of the investment where we really put it into action."

Council President Darius Pridgen said the center will make an impact on residents' lives. "This is how you build real community," he said. "It's not just about brick and mortar. It is also about people's economic positions."

Matt Glynn

